Bangladesh: In mid-20s, student leaders Nahid, Mahnud find place in new Cabinet

Two Dhaka University students who played a key role in the nationwide student protests that turned bloody and led to Sheikh Hasina's ouster are now members of Bangladesh’s interim government.

Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, both 26, said they were ready to play a leading role in reforming the state institutions and ending the “fascism” of former prime minister Hasina who has taken shelter in India.

Youngest ministers in Bangladesh

They will be the youngest members of any Bangladeshi government since the country gained independence in 1971. An official circular on Friday said Nahid would oversee the ministry of posts, telecommunications, and IT, while Asif would lead the ministry of youth and sports. Both took oath a day earlier.

Nahid said the interim government had representatives from the young as well as experienced people.

Nahid is a master's student of sociology at Dhaka University. He is also the member secretary of Ganotantrik Chhatra Shakti, a group formed by breakaway members of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad. Asif is a master's student of linguistics at the same university and the convener of Ganotantrik Chhatra Shakti.

‘Will fight for democracy’

"The participants of the anti-discriminatory student movement will not only work in the government but will also remain on the streets. Together, we will lead the country to prosperity,” he told journalists.

"The people of Bangladesh have been deprived of voting rights for a long time. The main objective of the interim government is restoring democracy by ensuring voting rights," he said.

Asif said they were ready to take on the challenge to serve as the youngest advisers to an interim government.

‘Fascist Awami League’

"All the state institutions were made dysfunctional under the fascist Awami League government. We aim to eliminate fascism by reforming these institutions," he added.

"We will prove that the members of the younger generation can also serve the country with passion and patriotism.”

Najib and Asif were leaders of the student movement that first campaigned against the government’s job quotas and then focussed on demanding the exit of prime minister Hasina who flew out of Dhaka on August 5.

Arrested, tortured

Hundreds were killed in government repression during the protests before the government caved in. Nahid and Asif were detained by the police in Dhaka and were allegedly tortured in custody.

About Nahid, his younger brother Nakib Islam, said: "He has incredible stamina and always said the country needed to change. He was picked up by the police, tortured until he was unconscious, and then dumped on the road.”



