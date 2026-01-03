Hindu businessman set ablaze in Bangladesh dies of burn injuries

Khokan Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman in Bangladesh who was earlier attacked by a mob and set ablaze, died of burn injuries on Saturday (January 3). He was undergoing treatment at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka.

Suffered 30 per cent burn injuries

"Khokon Das, who was injured in a fire attack in Damudya Upazila of Shariatpur, passed away at 7.20 this morning at the National Burn Institute in Bangladesh," Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, Professor of the National Burn Institute, told news agency ANI.

Also Read: Hindu businessman hacked, set on fire in Bangladesh; fourth attack in two weeks

The report, quoting hospital sources, further stated that Das was undergoing treatment for nearly three days. Doctors attending to him said that 30 per cent of Das’s body was burnt, adding that there were severe injuries to his face and respiratory tract.

Local authorities said that the required paperwork was being done to take back Das’s body to his village.

Family demands justice

A relative of his, Pranto Das, said the family wants a “proper investigation” into the case and justice for Das, adding that none of the perpetrators behind the attack should be spared and arrested without delay.

Also Read: Bangladesh Foreign Advisor says Jaishankar’s Dhaka visit not linked to politics

Das suffered the injuries that later proved fatal during a violent attack on New Year’s Eve, local media reported. According to Prothom Alo, the incident took place around 9.30 pm near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union of Damudya, as Das was returning home in Tiloi village after closing his shop. He reportedly ran a mobile banking business.

According to Damudya Police Station officials, the attackers stopped the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in on the Damudya-Shariatpur road before carrying out the assault. Das’s wife, Seema, said he was attacked just as he was about to enter the house.

"He was attacked by a mob with gasoline and set on fire. He is a patient man who leads a peaceful life. He has no enmity with anyone, and we are unable to understand the motive behind the attack," she had said earlier, as quoted by ANI.

Assaulted with sharp weapons

The attackers are said to have assaulted Das with sharp weapons before setting him on fire. In an apparent attempt to escape, Das jumped into a pond located beside the road. His cries for help alerted local residents, who rushed to the spot, forcing the attackers to flee, the report said.

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar meets BNP's Tarique Rahman, hands over PM Modi's letter

Das was rescued by locals and first taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he was given emergency treatment. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Dhaka later that night for advanced care.

Nazrul Islam, a doctor at the hospital’s emergency department, said Das had injuries on several parts of his body, including a deep wound to the abdomen, along with burns to his face, the back of his head and his hands.

The incident has added to concerns over recent attacks on members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, following several similar cases reported in recent weeks.