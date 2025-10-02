Outrage in Bangladesh as late ex-minister Humayun seen handcuffed in hospital

Images of the late former Bangladesh Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun being handcuffed to a hospital bed while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) have resulted in massive outrage among human rights activists and legal experts in Bangladesh.

According to reports in local media, Humayun, a former legislator and senior Awami League leader, was lodged in Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj. The former minister was admitted to DMCH in a critical condition and passed away on September 29.

The viral images of the minister being handcuffed to a hospital bed have surfaced after his death and have been doing the rounds on social media, sparking sharp criticism against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh.

‘Violation of human dignity’

Even as prison authorities claimed that the images were from an earlier stage of hospitalisation, lawyers and rights activists refuted the argument and described the act as a blatant violation of human dignity.

"Keeping handcuffs on a dying or deceased person is inhuman and a stark violation of human rights. This will remain as an example of the most extreme breach of dignity," said human rights activist Nur Khan Liton as quoted by Bangladeshi daily, The Business Standard.

‘Clear breach of HC order’

Legal experts have pointed out that the High Court in 2018, in response to a petition by the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), had instructed the authorities not to indiscriminately use handcuffs on detainees and exercise caution in such cases.

Advocate Abu Obyaidur Rahman, who represented BLAST in that case, argued that the viral photos of the late minister were a “clear breach” of the court’s order.

"How can a 75-year-old sick man be considered a dangerous or escape-prone prisoner?" he questioned, reported IANS.

‘Violates Bangladesh's Constitution’

Supreme Court lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said the act violated Article 27 of Bangladesh's Constitution, which guarantees equality before law and equal access to healthcare.

"This selective application of law is unacceptable. Justice must be equal for all. To see an elderly, ailing man treated in this way reflects the persistence of authoritarian practices," he said.

The development comes at a time when the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has intensified its crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a violent student-led agitation in August 2024.