Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Yunus to take oath today; appeals for calm
Yunus' appeal for peace comes amid reports of widespread violence including looting and arson in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster
Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus is set to take oath as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday (August 8), as he made a fervent appeal to everyone to stay calm and "refrain from all kinds of violence" to make the best use of “our new victory”.
Yunus is expected to return to Dhaka from Paris on Thursday.
As authorities scrambled to bring the law-and-order situation under control, Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday (August 7) announced that the interim government will take oath around 8 pm on Thursday. He said the advisory council may have 15 members.
Gen Zaman further said that the armed forces would provide all possible support to 84-year-old Yunus after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country following violent anti-government protests spearheaded by the Students Against Discrimination movement.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and ex-premier Khaleda Zia, who was freed from house arrest on Tuesday (August 6), echoed the views of Yunus, saying it is not "anger" or "revenge" but "love and peace" which will rebuild the nation.
Yunus, whose name was first proposed for the top job by the coordinators of the students’ movement, congratulated the "brave students" who took the lead in making, what he said, "our Second Victory Day possible", and appealed to all students, political parties, and non-political people to stay calm.
"Let us not miss the chance by going into any senseless violence. Violence is our enemy. Please don’t create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country," he said in a statement.
"If we take the path of violence everything will be destroyed. Please stay calm. Help those around you to stay calm. Let us make the best use of our new victory. Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes," the economist said. "I fervently appeal to everybody to stay calm. Please refrain from all kinds of violence."
Bodies of at least 29 supporters of Hasina’s Awami League party were recovered across the country through Tuesday (August 6), taking the overall death toll to 469 in almost three weeks since the protest first started in July, according to local media reports. Sheikh Hasina flew to Hindon air base, near Delhi, by a Bangladesh military aircraft on Monday (August 5).
Yunus' appeal comes as the Army chief acknowledged there were incidents of looting and anarchy after Hasina's ouster. He said the police forces became "totally dysfunctional” and it was not possible on the part of the military along with the navy and air force troops to "fill up the void".
"But we will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice,” said Gen Zaman.
In his statement, Yunus also called Bangladesh a "beautiful country with lots of exciting possibilities. We must protect and make it a wonderful country for us and for our future generations."
Live Updates
- 8 Aug 2024 5:19 AM GMT
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi condemns violence
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has condemned the recent violence in Bangladesh, including the brutal targeting of Hindus, saying an interim government that will be sworn in should end the unrest across the country and bring its perpetrators to justice.
An interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus is set to take oath in Bangladesh on Thursday (August 8).
“As Bangladesh prepares to swear in its interim government, I urge all government officials, the new administration and police chief, and the people of Bangladesh to do all they can to end the violence that has emerged across the country, including the brutal targeting of the country’s Hindu minority, their homes, businesses, and their temples,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Wednesday (August 7).
- 8 Aug 2024 5:15 AM GMT
Heartbroken by loss of lives, that I cannot hug my mother: Sheikh Hasina’s daughter
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed on Thursday (August 8) said she was "heartbroken" by the loss of lives in her country and that she could not "see or hug" her mother during such a difficult time.
"Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country Bangladesh that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD," Wazed said in a post on X.
Wazed is the World Health Organization's regional director for Southeast Asia.
- 8 Aug 2024 5:03 AM GMT
Ready to work with Bangladesh interim govt: US
The United States on Wednesday (August 7) said it is ready to work with the interim government of Bangladesh as the country charts a democratic future for its people.
"We continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh, and we obviously have seen the appointment of Muhammad Yunus as the leader of an interim government," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.
"We think the interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh," Miller said responding to questions on the fast-moving development in Bangladesh.
- 8 Aug 2024 4:57 AM GMT
Indo-Bangla trade resumes from Petrapole land port amid tight security
Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole land port in West Bengal, resumed Thursday morning (August 8) amid tight security, officials said.
The two South Asian neighbours' trade came to a halt on August 5 following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh and it partially resumed on Wednesday (August 7) through several land ports in West Bengal, except Petrapole. Bilateral trade via Petrapole is the highest among all land ports shared with Bangladesh.
Bangladesh is India's largest trade partner in South Asia, and India is the second-largest trade partner of Bangladesh in Asia. India's exports to Bangladesh dipped to USD 11 billion in 2023-24 from USD 12.21 billion in 2022-23. Imports also declined to USD 1.84 billion in the last fiscal year from USD 2 billion in 2022-23.
India's main exports to Bangladesh include vegetables, coffee, tea, spices, sugar, confectionery, refined petroleum oil, chemicals, cotton, iron and steel, and vehicles. In contrast, Bangladesh's exports to India are concentrated in a few categories, with textiles and garments comprising 56 per cent of their shipments.
- 8 Aug 2024 4:35 AM GMT
Odisha steps up vigil on sea to prevent illegal entry from Bangladesh
The Odisha government has stepped up vigil along its 480-km coastline to prevent influx of people from turmoil hit Bangladesh, a senior police officer said.
The state is located about 200 kilometres away from the Bangladesh coast.
“People from Bangladesh used to (illegally) enter Odisha using small boats. According to information received through different channels, it is learnt that many criminal elements have come out of jails during the unrest in Bangladesh. Those elements may try to sneak into India,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Sanjay Kumar, said. The priority is to check the entry of such people into India, he said.
“We have put our 18 marine police stations on high alert. The ADG coastal security has opened a control room and the state has deployed all employees, boats and other equipment at strategic locations,” Kumar said.
The additional director general of police (coastal security) has been in touch with the Coast Guard and Navy, he said.
Kumar said, “Our borders should not be utilised for anti-India and anti-Bangladesh activities. We have been keeping a close watch on social media and other channels to get additional information.” The state government has asked the superintendents of police of all coastal districts to strengthen patrolling, especially during night hours, to prevent entry of illegal immigrants. Odisha's focus is now concentrated on the districts like Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak, another senior official said.
- 8 Aug 2024 4:33 AM GMT
Indian visa applications put on halt in Bangladesh
Indian visa applications in Bangladesh have been put on halt until further notice following massive protest and violence.
“All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to unstable situation. Next application date will be informed through SMS and it is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day,” the online portal which allows application of Indian visa said.
India which has a high commission in Dhaka and consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet, got its non-essential staff and their families evacuated on Wednesday.
Indian diplomats, however, continue to stay in the country.