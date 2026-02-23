Bangladesh Army announces major reshuffle days after Tarique Rahman takes office

Days after Tarique Rahman assumed office as Bangladesh’s prime minister, the Army announced a major reshuffle of its senior leadership, affecting key strategic commands and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), according to reports in Dhaka.

The changes follow the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) two-thirds majority win in the February 12 elections. Rahman, 60, was sworn in on February 17, ending Muhammad Yunus’ 18-month tenure.

New Chief of General Staff

Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman has been appointed Chief of General Staff (CGS), succeeding Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, who has proceeded on retirement leave. Mainur Rahman previously headed the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC).

Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury has been named director general of the DGFI. Currently serving at Army Headquarters, he will take over in a formal ceremony. He replaces Major General Mohammad Jahangir Alam who has been deputed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an ambassador.

Key command changes

Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan has been replaced as Principal Staff Officer by newly promoted Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman. Meanwhile, Hasan has been attached to the foreign ministry for a diplomatic assignment.

The government has also recalled Brigadier General Mohammad Hafizur Rahman from his post as defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India. Promoted to major general, he will now serve as General Officer Commanding of the 55th Infantry Division.

Major General JM Imdadul Islam, who earlier led the 55th Infantry Division, has been appointed Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre.