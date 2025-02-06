Bangladesh has become a land of terrorists and fighters: Sheikh Hasina lashes out

In what is being termed as a "turning point" in her six-month exile in India, Sheikh Hasina openly lashed out at Bangladesh’s interim government saying the country has become the “land of terrorists and fighters”.

The deposed premier's attack on the Mohammed Yunus-led government in Bangladesh comes after a mob demolished the historic residence of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman early on February 6.

In an emotional one-hour long speech delivered online from New Delhi, which was streamed on Awami League's web pages, she slammed the 'bulldozer rally' that destroyed the house in which she had grown up.

Game of destruction

Describing it as a “game of destruction”, she said that Bangladesh is going through a phase of chaos and upheaval.

“Bangladesh which was a role model of development across the world has become the land of terrorists and fighters. This is indeed a matter of great misfortune for us all,” said Hasina, who is now seemingly set on a course to openly attacking the Bangladesh interim government from India, where she had fled to after the fall of her government on August 5 last year.

Further, she called Mohammad Yunus’s government “completely unconstitutional” and accused him of coming to power using money power and by stepping on the dead bodies of many people of our country. "There was meticulous planning by Yunus sahib to kill me and my sister,” she alleged.

Demolition of 32 Dhanmondi residence

Protestors had set fire to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s 32 Dhanmondi residence in Dhaka on late Wednesday (February 5) and tore down parts of the building.

On Thursday, the demolition of the house had resumed. Reacting to the incident, Hasina had said: “They can demolish a building, but not the history. History takes its revenge.”

The Awami League, meanwhile, issued a statement accusing the interim government of providing "immunity" and added that “Dr Yunus and the entire interim government cannot escape liability for last night’s destructive acts”.

There is growing tension between the student protesters, along with the Army-backed interim government in Bangladesh, and the Awami League since August 5.

Videos showed participants waving islamist flags from the top floors of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence before it was torn down.

Bangladesh will stage a comeback

In her emotional online speech, Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh will rise again. "I survived repeated assassination attempts and the almighty saved me repeatedly from danger in the past,” she said, adding that there must be a reason for which she survived and her life was spared so that she can complete some “special assignment” in the coming days.

"Bangladesh will stage a comeback, the spirit of the war of liberation of 1971 will come back. The blood of martyrs is never wasted,” she said calling on her party's student wing to unite.

According to experts, this speech marks a “crucial moment” for Hasina since she is directly targeting Yunus and the student coordinators describing them as terrorists and fighters.

The Ministry of External Affairs has still not reacted to the mob-led demolition of 32 Dhanmondi residence. The Bangladesh interim government has asked for Sheikh Hasina's extradition but India has not responded as yet.