Bangkok shooting: 6 dead, gunman kills self

At least six people were killed in a shooting incident in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Monday (July 28), according to a media report.

The dead included four security guards, the Thai Post newspaper reported.

Elderly man

The perpetrator was an elderly man wearing a black shirt, cream shorts, and a military-pattern backpack. Before he died, officers tried to cordon off the area and negotiate, but were unable to control him in time, the report added.

Also read: 3 dead, many injured as train derails in southern Germany

The suspect was also dead in the shooting at Or Tor Kor Market.

Police said officers are investigating the motive behind the attack.