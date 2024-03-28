Baltimore bridge collapse: Divers recover 2 bodies as investigation picks up pace

Divers on Wednesday (March 27) recovered the bodies of two men who had fallen into the water in Baltimore after a ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, while the other four construction workers who had plunged into the harbour were presumed to be dead. Investigators began collecting evidence from the cargo ship that plowed into the bridge and caused its collapse, while in the waters below divers searched through twisted metal for the other workers

The bodies of the two men, aged 35 and 26, were located by divers inside a red pickup submerged in about 25 feet of water near the bridge's middle span, Col Roland L Butler Jr, superintendent of Maryland State Police, announced at an evening news conference.

The victims were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, Butler said.

Baltimore region badly affected by bridge collapse

The investigation picked up speed as the Baltimore region reeled from the sudden loss of a major transportation link that's part of the highway loop around the city. The disaster also closed the port that is vital to the city's shipping industry.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board boarded the ship and planned to recover information from its electronics and paperwork, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. The agency also is reviewing the voyage data recorder recovered by the Coast Guard and building a timeline of what led to the crash, which federal and state officials have said appeared to be an accident.

Ship lost power and control over steering system

The ship's crew issued a mayday call early Tuesday (March 26), saying they had lost power and control over the vessel's steering system just minutes before striking one of the bridge's columns.

At least eight people went into the water. Two were rescued, but the other six - part of a construction crew that was filling potholes on the bridge - were missing and presumed dead.

The debris complicated the search, according to a Homeland Security memo described to AP by a law enforcement official. The official was not authorised to discuss details of the document or the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said the divers faced dangerous conditions.

Among the missing were people from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, according to diplomats from those countries.

One worker, a 38-year-old man from Honduras who came to the US nearly two decades ago, was described by his brother as entrepreneurial and hard-working. He started last fall with the company that was performing maintenance on the bridge.

‘Few things scarier than loss of power in restricted waters’

Capt Michael Burns Jr of the Maritime Center for Responsible Energy said bringing a ship into or out of ports with limited room to maneuver is “one of the most technically-challenging and demanding things that we do".

“There are few things that are scarier than a loss of power in restricted waters", he said.

The last-minute warning from the ship allowed police just enough time to stop traffic on the interstate highway.

Attention also turned to the container ship Dali and its past. Synergy Marine Group, which manages the ship, said the impact happened while it was under the control of one or more pilots, who are local specialists who help guide vessels safely in and out of ports.

The ship, which was headed from Baltimore to Sri Lanka, is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd, and Danish shipping giant Maersk said it had chartered the vessel.

Singapore conducting its own investigation

The vessel passed foreign port state inspections in June and September 2023. In the June 2023 inspection, a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was rectified before the vessel departed the port, Singapore's port authority said in a statement on Wednesday (March 27).

The ship was travelling under a Singapore flag, and officials there said they will be conducting their own investigation in addition to supporting US authorities.

The sudden loss of a highway that carries 30,000 vehicles a day, and the disruption of a vital shipping port, will affect not only thousands of dockworkers and commuters but also US consumers who are likely to feel the impact of shipping delays. The Port of Baltimore is a busy entry point along the East Coast for new vehicles made in Germany, Mexico, Japan, and the UK, along with coal and farm equipment.

Ship traffic entering and leaving the port has been suspended indefinitely. Windward Maritime, a maritime risk-management company, said its data shows a large increase in ships that are waiting for a port to go to, with some anchored outside Baltimore or nearby Annapolis.

Govt focussed on reopening port and rebuilding bridge

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the Biden administration was focussed on reopening the port and rebuilding the bridge, but he avoided putting a timeline on those efforts.

Another priority is dealing with shipping issues, and Buttigieg planned to meet on Thursday (March 28) with supply chain officials.

From 1960 to 2015, there were 35 major bridge collapses worldwide due to ship or barge collisions, according to the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)