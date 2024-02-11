Baby girl dies in US after mother mistakenly puts her in oven instead of crib

The US Kansas City police on Friday (February 9) charged a woman with endangering the welfare of a child after she reportedly placed her baby in an oven instead of a crib for a nap.



Mariah Thomas, a resident of Kansas City in Missouri, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the city police reportedly found the child dead upon arrival at the scene, according to Sky News. The police responded when they were informed that the baby in Jackson County was not breathing. The police found the baby was dead upon arrival.

The police statement said it was told by a witness that the mother “put the child down for a nap and accidentally placed her in the oven instead of the crib”, said the news report.

“We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life,” Sky News quoted Jackson County prosecuting attorney Jean Peters Baker as saying. “We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances," Baker added.