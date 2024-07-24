Australian woman gangraped in Paris ahead of Olympics opening ceremony

An Australian woman, who was on a visit to Paris, was allegedly gang-raped by five men. This horrific incident comes days ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games that flag off on Friday, July 26, with a grand inaugural ceremony on the River Seine.



There is not much information is being shared by the French authorities to protect the woman's privacy.

But, a statement issued by the Paris public prosecutor’s office said that a 25-year-old Australian woman told them that she had been raped. An investigation is underway, and they are banking on CCTV camera footage and DNA that should “allow them to very quickly establish what happened and arrest those responsible”, said foreign newspaper reports.

Meanwhile, the French media reported five men had raped the woman.

Without naming the victim, the public prosecutor's statement went on to add that the alleged assault happened probably between Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

Disoriented, 'partially torn' clothes

According to French newspapers, the women, who seemed "disoriented" took refuge in a local kebab restaurant in Paris' Pigalle neighbourhood on Saturday. Her dress was “partially torn” and she was wearing it “backwards”. Seeing her plight, the restaurant owners called for help and firefighters arrived on the scene. They attended to her before taking her to a hospital for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, the Australian embassy in Paris said that they have offered to provide consular assistance to the woman, who had been assaulted in the French capital.

Security officials battling several threats

This incident has come at a very bad time for Paris security authorities with the Olympics starting in a few days. The security officials are already battling with potential threats like terrorist attacks, cyber threats and a potential labour strike, ahead of the Olympics being held in Paris.

Meanwhile, a report in the Guardian quoted the Australian chef de mission, Anna Meares, who said that there is no threat to their Olympic team members. But, they were being told to be on guard when stepping outside the athletes’ village.

According to the report, Meares said, “I have been informed, it sounds horrific. Obviously our hearts go out to the woman involved and we hope she’s being cared for and supported in the trauma she’s experienced.”

Earlier in June too, protests were held after a12-year-old Jewish girl was allegedly raped in a Paris suburb. Politicians, who linked the crime to the growing anti-semitism in France, had strongly condemned it back then.