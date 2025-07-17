At least 55 dead in fire at mall in Iraq's Kut city

At least 55 people died and several were injured as a massive fire broke out at the shopping mall in Kut city of Iraq. The number of deaths in the incident was revealed to AFP by medical officials.

Fire under control

According to a report in the Iraqi news agency INA, the fire broke out at the newly inaugurated mall late on Wednesday night (July 17) and has been brought under control. According to reports in local media, the shopping mall is called Corniche Hypermarket Mall.

The governor of the Wasit province Mohammed al-Miyahi told INA that most of the victims were women and children. He also said that legal action would be taken against the owner of the building. The governor also said that several people were rescued from the building by firefighters.

Footage aired by INA’s new channel showed flames engulfing several floors of the building as firefighters struggled to douse them. According to an INA report, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

‘AC exploded’

Speaking to AFP, Nasir al-Quraishi, a doctor in his 50s, said that he had lost five family members in the incident,t adding that they went to the mall to have dinner as there was a power cut at their home.

He also said that the fire started after an air conditioner exploded on the second floor, and many inside the mall were unable to escape.

The Governor said that an investigation is underway, and the preliminary findings of the probe will be released in two days. He also said that a “serious review of all safety measures” would be undertaken.