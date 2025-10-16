Ashley Tellis denies charges; his lawyers to challenge charges

Ashley J Tellis, a prominent US scholar of Indian origin, who was arrested over allegations of retaining classified government documents and meeting with Chinese officials, has denied all the charges, with his lawyers asserting that they will contest the case vigorously.

Tellis, who previously held senior positions under former US President George W Bush and later served as an unpaid adviser to the State Department, was arrested on Saturday (October 11) and formally charged on Monday (October 13).

The Indian-born, naturalised American could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Tellis denies charges

“Ashley J Tellis is a highly respected scholar and senior policy adviser. We will be vigorously challenging the allegations against him, particularly any suggestion that he acted on behalf of a foreign adversary,” his lawyers said in a statement.

Court filings made public on Tuesday (October 14) allege that Tellis entered the State Department late on September 25 and printed documents containing classified information related to US Air Force techniques.

The affidavit also claims thar Tellis held multiple meetings with Chinese officials at a Virginia restaurant, once reportedly leaving behind a manila envelope.

Another meeting in April 2023, in the Washington, DC suburbs, allegedly involved discussions on Iran-China relations and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

A separate meeting on September 2 reportedly included Tellis receiving a gift bag from the officials, according to the charges.

Mishandling of classified material

While the Justice Department’s case primarily concerns the mishandling of classified materials, it does not directly charge Tellis over his meetings with the Chinese officials.

According to an FBI special agent, a search of Tellis’s Virginia home uncovered over 1,000 pages of top-secret and secret documents stored across multiple locations, including filing cabinets, a basement desk, and even in trash bags, AFP reported.

Investigators said Tellis cooperated with authorities during the search, unlocking his laptop with his fingerprint and providing keys to the filing cabinets. Due to his former government roles, he held a Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI).

US Attorney Lindsey Halligan emphasised the gravity of the case, stating, “We are fully committed to protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic. The charges in this matter represent a serious risk to the safety and security of our citizens.”

Who is Tellis?

Tellis, a Mumbai-born, widely respected expert on US-India relations, began his academic journey at St Xavier’s College before pursuing graduate studies at the University of Chicago, where he earned both a master’s degree in political science and a PhD.

Over the years, he emerged as a central figure in the US-India-China strategic dialogue, frequently appearing on policy panels and earning recognition for his influential writings, which were widely read in Washington, New Delhi, and Beijing.

Tellis was closely involved in shaping the landmark India-US civil nuclear agreement during the George W Bush administration, which transformed bilateral ties in the mid-2000s.

Previously, he was commissioned into the US Foreign Service and served as senior adviser to the ambassador at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

Tellis is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington think tank, which confirmed on Wednesday (October 15) that he has been placed on administrative leave.