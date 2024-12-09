As rebels toppled Assad regime in Syria, how India, US and China have reacted

The fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria following the capture of power by Islamist rebels, has drawn mixed reactions from various nations across the globe.

Ending a civil war of 13 years, rebels on Sunday (December 8) declared Syria free after storming Damascus, forcing President Assad to flee the country and take refuge in Russia.

India calls for peaceful Syrian-led process

Responding to overthrow of the Assad regime, whose family had been ruling Syria for 53 years, India on Monday (December 9) called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability in the Arab country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said it is monitoring the unfolding developments in Syria.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments," it said.

MEA stressed the need for all parties to work towards “preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria."

“We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," the MEA said.

New Delhi has also reiterated its stance about not meddling with internal affairs of other countries, while advocating dialogue and diplomacy as the best ways to resolve a conflict.

The MEA said that the Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security.

Support peaceful transition of power: US

The US government has said it will support a peaceful transition of power to an accountable Syrian government through an inclusive Syrian-led process.

Dubbing the fall of the Assad regime a “historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future,” outgoing US President Joe Biden said his government’s priority will be to support Syria’s neighbours during the period of transition and ensure stability in eastern Syria.

“Looking ahead, the United States will do the following. First, we'll support Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel, should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition. I will speak with leaders of the region in the coming days. I had long discussions with all of our people earlier this morning. I'll send senior officials from my administration to the region as well,” Biden said.

“Second, we will help ensure stability in eastern Syria, protecting our personnel against any threats, and our mission against ISIS will be maintained, including security of detention facilities, where ISIS fighters are being held as prisoners. We're clear-eyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to re-establish its capabilities and create a haven. We will not let that happen,” he said.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday conducted a series of precision airstrikes on ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria to thwart any attempts by the terrorist group to take control of power during the period of transition.

Historic opportunity to build stable, peaceful future: UN

Following a line similar to the US, the United Nations said it now up to the residents of Syria to seize the “historic opportunity” to build a peaceful future.

“After 14 years of brutal war and the fall of the dictatorial regime, today the people of Syria can seize an historic opportunity to build a stable and peaceful future,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement.

Guterres said a Special Envoy of the UN will be working with Syria “towards the end”.

“We will need the support of the international community to ensure that any political transition is inclusive and comprehensive and that it meets the legitimate aspirations of the people of Syria, in all their diversity. Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity must be restored,” he said.

Closely following situation in Syria: China

China, which had backed the Assad regime, has said that it is closely following the situation in Syria and hoped that stability would return as soon as possible. Beijing also urged the rebel forces to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and its institutions in the Arab country.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the Chinese Embassy is open in Damascus and extending all possible assistance to its nationals.

"We urge relevant parties in Syria to ensure the safety and security of the Chinese institutions and personnel in Syria,” it said.

The Chinese government has been actively helping Chinese nationals who wish to leave the country to do so in a safe and orderly way, staying in contact with those still in Syria and offering them advice on how to stay safe, it said.

“The Chinese Embassy is still up and running and carrying out its duty in Syria. We will continue to make every possible assistance to Chinese nationals in need," it said.

Earlier, as the rebel forces advanced towards Damascus, China voiced deep concern over the situation in Syria and said it would support the country in its efforts to safeguard national security and stability.

Iran initiates dialogue with rebels

Following the ouster of Assad, Iran in a statement called for the formation of an inclusive government representing all sections of Syrian society while expressing its expectation that its ties with Syria will continue based on the two nations “far-sighted and wise approach”.

With Iran having been a staunch supporter of the Assad government and having helped the country establish its clout in the Middle, the Syrian president’s deposition has jeopardised its influence in Syria.

Reports quoting senior officials said Iran has opened a direct line of communication with rebels who have taken control of the government in Syria to “prevent a hostile trajectory” between the two countries.

Egypt to help in safe return of refugees

Calling for national consensus and reconstruction in Syria, the Mostafa Madbouly government in Egypt expressed its commitment towards helping Syrian people in time of conflict and support the safe return of refugees displaced with the civil war to their Syria.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry in Egypt said it affirms that “its stand alongside the Syrian state and people and supports them in preserving Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.”

Will do what is necessary to protect our borders: Israel

Calling the overthrow of the Assad regime as a “historic day,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the situation “creates new, very important opportunities for the State of Israel” but is not without risks.

“We will closely follow developments. We will do what is necessary to protect our border and protect our security,” he said.

France committed to security of all in Middle East: Macron

Welcoming the fall of the “barbaric state,” French President Emmanuel Macron said France will remain committed of all in the Middle East.

“The barbaric state has fallen. At last. I pay tribute to the Syrian people, to their courage, to their patience. In this moment of uncertainty, I send them my wishes for peace, freedom, and unity. France will remain committed to the security of all in the Middle East,” Macron said in a post on X.

Assad has countless lives on his conscience: German Chancellor

Welcoming the fall of the Assad government, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Syrian dictator has “countless lives on his conscience” and “has driven numerous people to flee”.

“Bashar al-Assad oppressed his people brutally. He has countless lives on his conscience and has driven numerous people to flee, many of whom have arrived in Germany,” Scholz said in a statement.

Ensuring security in region top priority: EU

Calling the ouster of Assad government a “positive and long-awaited development”, the European Union said its priority now will be to “ensure security” in the region.

“The end of al-Assad’s dictatorship is a positive and long-awaited development. It also shows the weakness of al-Assad’s backers, Russia and Iran,” the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said in a post on X.

“The process of rebuilding Syria will be long and complicated and all parties must be ready to engage constructively,” Kallas said.