Live: Britain to lead Strait of Hormuz talks, says Starmer
The talks come as Donald Trump warned that securing the strait would fall to other nations if the US halts its strikes on Tehran
Here is the top, trending news of Wednesday, April 1, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 1 April 2026 8:02 PM IST
UK won’t be dragged into Iran war: PM Starmer reiterates
The UK has drawn a clear line on the escalating tensions in the Middle East. Keir Starmer has firmly stated that Britain will not be pulled into a war with Iran, even as global pressures mount. Speaking from Downing Street, he stressed that while the conflict could shape the country’s future, the government’s priority remains safeguarding national interest and stability.
Starmer also pushed back against criticism from Donald Trump, who questioned NATO’s unity and the UK’s military readiness. Reaffirming Britain’s commitment to the alliance, Starmer described NATO as “the single most effective military alliance the world has ever seen,” while dismissing external criticism as mere “noise” that would not influence UK decision-making.
At the same time, the UK is stepping up diplomatically. With global trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz under threat, London is hosting an international conference to explore political and diplomatic solutions. Starmer said, “And that's why I've been absolutely clear that this is not our war and we're not going to get dragged into it."
- 1 April 2026 7:53 PM IST
Silver surges Rs 9,000, gold advances Rs 3,500 amid strong global trends
Silver prices surged by Rs 9,000 to Rs 2.46 lakh per kg, while gold jumped by Rs 3,500 to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams on Wednesday (April 1), following firm global trends.
According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal appreciated by Rs 9,000, or 3.8 per cent, to Rs 2,46,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of Rs 2,37,000 per kg.
Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also increased by Rs 3,500, or 2.3 per cent, to Rs 1,55,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had settled at Rs 1,51,500 per 10 grams in the previous market session.
Gold continued to rise on Wednesday amid a rally that was fuelled by signs of easing tensions in West Asia, which are expected to lower the risk of further escalation and damage to energy infrastructure, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.
- 1 April 2026 7:34 PM IST
‘Minutes away from striking Pakistan from sea’: Navy chief on Op Sindoor
The Indian Navy was minutes away from striking Pakistan from the sea during Operation Sindoor when they requested “stoppage of kinetic actions”, said Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Wednesday (April 1).
He was speaking at the naval investiture ceremony, where he awarded Yudh Seva Medals to two top naval officers for their distinguished service during Operation Sindoor conducted last year after the Pahalgam terror attack.
“It is now not a hidden fact that we were just minutes away from striking Pakistan from sea when they requested stoppage of kinetic actions,” he said on the Navy's role.
Talking about the West Asia conflict, he said that ever since the war involving the US, Israel and Iran began, more than 20 merchant vessels have been attacked in the region.Nearly 1,900 vessels remain stranded amid the hostilities, he said, adding that the daily traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply to six-seven transits, compared to a pre-conflict average of about 130.
- 1 April 2026 7:25 PM IST
Lok Sabha passes Jan Vishwas amendment bill
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday (April 1) passed a bill to amend certain provisions in different laws for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further promote ease of doing business and living.
The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, was passed with a voice vote.
The bill proposes to amend 784 provisions of 79 Central Acts administered by 23 ministries. It seeks to decriminalise 717 provisions and amend 67 provisions to facilitate ease of living.
It also seeks to rationalise more than 1,000 offences, removing outdated and redundant provisions, thereby improving the overall regulatory environment.
Replying to the debate on the bill, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it will help people and MSMEs.
Amendments moved by Congress member K Kavya were rejected by voice vote.
- 1 April 2026 7:14 PM IST
Twin awards for Itanagar's Donyi Polo Airport
The Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, near Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, received dual awards. The airport has been honoured with the 'Best Airport under RCS-UDAN' Award and has also secured a provisional GRIHA four-star rating, marking a significant milestone for aviation infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Best Airport under RCS-UDAN Award is conferred by the AAI to recognise airports that have demonstrated excellence in promoting regional air connectivity under the Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.
The airport has also received a provisional four-star rating under the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) system, India's national green building certification framework, developed by The Energy and Resources Institute with support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
GRIHA evaluates buildings based on energy efficiency, environmental impact and sustainable resource use throughout their life cycle.Named after the indigenous faith of the state, Donyi (Sun) and Polo (Moon), it is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh and was developed at a cost of around Rs 645 crore to strengthen air connectivity in the frontier state.
- 1 April 2026 7:00 PM IST
Explosion heard outside BJP office in Punjab
A blast outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh on Wednesday (April 1) evening sent people panicking, with police saying a "crude" device appeared to have been hurled. No casualties were reported.
A team of the National Investigation Agency was at the site to investigate the blast, which occurred at around 5 pm, a police officer said.
A scooter parked outside the building in Sector 37 suffered damage in the blast. "Prima facie, it appears that a small crude-type device was thrown," Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters.
"We received information at around 5 pm that an explosion-like sound was heard near the Punjab BJP office," she said. "Our crime branch and the operation cell also reached here," she said, adding, a team of Central Forensic Laboratory was also rushed to the site.
The party's state media cell head Vineet Joshi Joshi, who heard the blast, said, "How did it take place? We could see some signs on the boundary wall. Only police can provide details." He told reporters, "It is a matter of concern if a blast took place outside the party office." The area also houses Law Bhavan and a petrol pump.
- 1 April 2026 6:59 PM IST
Trump says Iran seeks ceasefire, ties talks to Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran’s new leadership has reached out seeking a ceasefire, linking any potential response from Washington to conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote that “Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE!”
The comment comes as tensions remain high in the region, with concerns growing over possible disruptions to oil and gas shipments moving through the narrow waterway. The Strait of Hormuz carries a significant share of global energy trade, making stability there a matter of international concern.
Trump indicated that any U.S. consideration would depend on restoring safe passage. “We will consider when the Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear,” he said, pointing to maritime access as a central condition.
He also adopted a sharply confrontational tone toward Tehran, reinforcing the administration’s stance. “Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!” he added.
The remarks reflect a position that combines openness to a ceasefire request with continued pressure, at a time when regional security and energy flows remain closely linked.
- 1 April 2026 6:49 PM IST
Odisha turns 90: Leaders hail state’s rich legacy on Utkal Dibasa
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other VIPs greeted the people of Odisha on the state's 90th foundation day on Wednesday (April 1).
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, leader of the opposition, Naveen Patnaik, also greeted people on 'Utkal Dibasa'.
On this day in 1936, Odisha became a separate province based on language by carving out parts of the erstwhile Bihar, Bengal and Madras. Odisha was the first state in the country to be formed on the linguistic basis following a three-decade movement.
Earlier, Odia-speaking regions were fragmented across the Bengal Presidency that included parts of Bihar and present-day Jharkhand, the Madras Presidency, and various princely states.
- 1 April 2026 6:04 PM IST
UK PM Starmer warns Iran conflict could shape UK future
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that the Iran conflict could shape Britain’s future but said the country is positioned to absorb the economic strain. “No matter how fierce this storm, we are well-placed to weather it,” he said, while stressing “this is not our war” and involvement would not serve national interests. Linking rising costs to regional instability, Starmer said, “The most effective way we can support the cost of living in Britain is to push for de-escalation in the Middle East, and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is such a vital route for energy.” He added, “To that end, we're exploring each and every diplomatic avenue that is available to us.”
He said Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will convene partners, while the UK has coordinated with the G7 and 35 nations on maritime security. “Just look at what's happening today. Today, your energy bills will be cut…,” he said.
In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned, “The months ahead may not be easy.”
- 1 April 2026 6:02 PM IST
Israeli strike in Beirut kills Hezbollah Iraq commander
An Israeli airstrike in the Jnah district of Beirut early Wednesday killed Yousef Hashem, identified as Hezbollah’s senior commander overseeing military affairs related to Iraq, according to a Lebanese security official and a source within the group.
"A senior Hezbollah official, who is the military chief for the Iraq file, named Youssef Hashem, was killed in the strike on the Jnah area in Beirut,” adding that “he was in a meeting inside a tent near several vehicles," said an official as quoted by AFP
A person close to Hezbollah separately confirmed the account. Lebanon’s Health Ministry later reported that seven people were killed in total in the strike.