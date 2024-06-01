ANC, which freed South Africa from apartheid, loses elections

Johannesburg, Jun 1 (AP) The African National Congress party lost its parliamentary majority in a historic election result Saturday that puts South Africa on a new political path for the first time since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule 30 years ago.

With nearly 99% of votes counted, the once-dominant ANC had received just over 40% in the election on Wednesday, well short of the majority it had held since the famed all-race vote of 1994 that ended apartheid and brought it to power under Nelson Mandela. The final results are still to be formally declared by the independent electoral commission that ran the election. AP

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)