Amid Trump's tariff tantrums, Marco Rubio hails India ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, August 14, hailed his country’s ties with India, calling them “historic, consequential and far-reaching”.

In a message congratulating the people on India on the eve of the 79th Independence Day on August 15, the diplomat said by “working together”, the US and India will face global challenges and build a bright future for the two democracies.

He also noted that the two nations share a vision for a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region and have cooperation spanning industries, innovation, critical and emerging technologies, and space.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15,” Rubio said.

Rubio salutes 'historic relationship'

“The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space,” he added.

“Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries.”

Rubio speaks a day before Trump-Putin meet

His words came a day before the much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the Ukraine war. The Indian establishment will closely watch the meeting since any disappointing outcome could worsen its trade situation with the US which recently increased tariffs on the South Asian economy to 50 per cent for buying Russian oil.

Rubio also spoke just days after his colleague in the Trump administration, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, warned that the US could increase secondary tariffs on India further if things did not go well in the high-stakes meeting in Anchorage.

India, which has seen its ties with the US improving by leaps and bounds over the last few decades, was left disappointed by the Trump administration on a couple of occasions in the past few months.

While the US president’s proactive stance saying he helped in India and Pakistan reaching a ceasefire after a brief air skirmish in May did not go down well with many in the country, New Delhi also reacted to the US’s 50 per cent tariff plan, calling it “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.