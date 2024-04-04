American Muslim leaders decline White House Iftar invite to protest Israel support

The Biden administration is facing heat in the election year from the numerically strong American Muslim community over its refusal to cut arms aid to Israel despite thousands of deaths of civilians in Gaza.

Muslim community members declined a White House Iftar dinner invitation this week while a Palestinian-American doctor walked out of a meeting where President Joe Biden, vice-president Kamala Harris and others were to hear from Muslim Americans their concerns over the war in Gaza.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that that many of the invitees said they would not attend the Iftar meal with President Biden on Tuesday evening as they were distressed over his continued support for Israel despite rising humanitarian concerns in Palestine. The White House held a pared-down meal just for staffers.

"How can we talk to you about famine and starvation over bread and steak?” Palestinian American doctor Thaer Ahmad who was in Gaza in January was quoted as saying.

Protest walkout

As conversation with Biden began at the White House on Tuesday, Ahmad walked out after presenting the president a letter from an orphaned eight-year-old girl in Rafah, a city in Gaza that Israel plans to target next.

Ahmad said Biden's response to his protest was muted. “He said, ‘I understand’,” the doctor said.

Some people invited to attend the White House events flatly declined, saying they did not feel comfortable celebrating with the president while many Palestinians were facing starvation, NBC News reported.

Muslim advocacy group Emgage, which declined the invitation from the White House, said a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions was unfolding in Gaza with millions facing famine and disease.

Muslim anger

“In this moment of tremendous pain and suffering, we have asked the White House to postpone this gathering and to convene a proper policy meeting with representatives of the community’s choosing, rather than those selected by the White House,” it said in a statement.

Emgage urged the Biden administration to leverage its enormous support for Israel and begin taking demonstrable action for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

The Muslim community in the US is frustrated and angry at the Biden administration. Many Muslim American groups in some critical battleground states like Michigan have vowed not to vote for Biden in the November general elections.

In a swing state like Michigan, more than 100,000 people chosen 'uncommitted' on their primary ballots in February.

Military aid on

The war began on October 7 when Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis in a surprise attack. Since then, roughly 33,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel.

Biden has expressed concern about civilian casualties but has not cut off military assistance for Israel.

“We understand how this community is feeling in a deeply painful moment,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.