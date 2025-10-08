All hikers caught in blizzard on Tibetan slopes of Mt Everest rescued

Hundreds of hikers, who were caught in a severe blizzard on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest since Saturday (October 4), have reached safety, local officials said on Tuesday (October 7). Earlier, official media reports said one hiker died.

According to the local government, all hikers and local hiking service personnel stranded by heavy snowfall in Dingri County, Xigaze City, in southwest Tibet Autonomous Region, had reached safety.

A total of 580 hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng Township and nearby areas, where local staff are organising their return journeys in an orderly manner, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the local government statement.

About a dozen hikers were escorted to a meeting point with the help of local teams carrying food, medicine, heating and oxygen supplies, the Xinhua report said.

Heavy snowfall began to hit Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting the hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng.

The county government mobilised emergency teams to coordinate communication and relief efforts in the affected area. Dingri County on Sunday announced that several scenic areas, including the Mount Everest, called Qomolangma in China scenic area, were temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall.

(With agency inputs)