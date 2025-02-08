Alaska air crash: All 10 aboard killed

A commuter plane crashed in western Alaska in the US while flying to Nome, killing all 10 people on board, multiple reports said.

The Cessna Caravan, carrying nine passengers and a pilot, was flying to Nome when it disappeared. The wreckage was located about 12 miles offshore on sea ice, 30 miles southeast of Nome.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the aircraft during a search operation, although no distress signals had been sent before the crash.

The plane had encountered severe weather conditions, including light snow and fog, at the time of the crash. Radar data suggested a rapid altitude loss before it vanished from radar screens. The crash marks the third major aviation disaster in the U.S. within a week.

