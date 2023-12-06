Ahmedabad-Dubai SpiceJet flight lands in Karachi after medical emergency

Karachi, Dec 6 (PTI) A SpiceJet plane flying from Ahmedabad to Dubai was diverted to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport due to a medical emergency on board, officials said here.

They said the SpiceJet flight SG-15 made an emergency landing here around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and a passenger was given medical assistance.

"The Boeing 737 aircraft was going from Ahmedabad to Dubai when a 27-year old passenger, Dharwal Darmesh, suffered a suspected heart attack and needed medical attention," a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said here.

He said a medical team of the CAA gave emergency medical attention to the passenger whose sugar level had fallen and was experiencing palpitations.

"After getting medical treatment, the passenger has recovered and the flight has also been refuelled and will fly on to Dubai," the official said.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a spokesperson of the airline in New Delhi said the SpiceJet plane flying from Ahmedabad to Dubai was diverted to Karachi.

"On December 5, 2023, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency," the spokesperson said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)