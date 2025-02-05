Know about Aga Khan, who just passed away at age 88

The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the Ismaili Shia Muslim community, and known globally for his development work, passed away aged 88, in Lisbon. His successor will be announced soon, according to the Aga Khan Development Network.

His Highness Prince Karim al-Hussayni, the Aga Khan IV, was born on December 13, 1936 in Geneva, Switzerland. He was the eldest son of Prince Aly Khan and his first wife, Joan Yarde-Buller, the daughter of the Third Baron Churston. Educated in Nairobi, Switzerland, and later at Harvard University, he was unexpectedly appointed as the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in 1957, at the age of 20. He succeeded his grandfather, Aga Khan III.

Considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, the Aga Khan’s grandfather passed over his playboy father as his successor to lead the diaspora of Shia Ismaili Muslims, saying his followers should be led by a young man “who has been brought up in the midst of the new age.”

Philanthropy

Throughout his nearly seven-decade-long leadership, the Aga Khan was instrumental in establishing and expanding the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). The organisation is one of the world's largest private development organisations. The AKDN focuses on improving living conditions and opportunities in developing countries, with initiatives spanning education, healthcare, cultural preservation, and economic development. It operates in over 30 countries and invests approximately $1 billion annually in various projects especially in underdeveloped countries.

He dedicated a vast financial empire, funded by billions in tithes, to developing homes, hospitals, and schools in underserved regions.

A network of hospitals bearing his name are scattered in places where health care had lacked for the poorest, including Bangladesh, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, where he spent tens of millions of dollars for development of local economies.

The extent of the Aga Khan's financial empire is hard to measure. Some reports estimated his personal wealth to be in the billions.

Equestrian exploits

Beyond his philanthropic endeavours, the Aga Khan was a prominent figure in the equestrian world. He was known for his success in horse racing and breeding. His horse, Shergar, won both the Epsom Derby and the Irish Derby in 1981, cementing his reputation in the racing community.

The Aga Khan's personal life included two marriages. In 1969, he married former British model Sarah Frances Croker Poole, who became Begum Salimah Aga Khan. The couple had three children before divorcing in 1995. He later married Gabriele Renate Thyssen, known as Begum Inaara Aga Khan, in 1998, with whom he had one son. In 2014, this marriage too ended in divorce.

“I was an undergraduate who suddenly knew the course of his life’s work,” he reflected in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair. “I don't think anyone in my position could have been truly prepared.” A staunch advocate of Islamic culture and values, he was widely recognised as a bridge between Muslim societies and the West, in part due to — rather than in spite of — his reluctance to engage in politics.

Bridge between Muslims and the West

His Highness passed away on 4 February 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal, at the age of 88, surrounded by his family. The announcement of his designated successor will follow, as per the rituals and traditions of the Ismaili community.

Throughout his life, the Aga Khan was recognised for his efforts to bridge the gap between the Islamic world and the West. he promoted a message of compassion, inclusivity, and shared humanity. The Aga Khan’s legacy continues through the numerous institutions and initiatives he established, which impacts millions of lives around the globe.