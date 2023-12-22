Actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant

A former assistant of Fast and Furious fame actor Vin Diesel has accused him of sexual battery in 2010 during the shoot of the movie Fast Five.

In her lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles court, Diesel’s ex-assistant Asta Jonasson has said that the incident occurred in a hotel room in Atlanta and that she was sacked immediately after it.

Jonasson said as part of her first assignment in Diesel’s company, she had to travel to Atlanta in September 2010 during the filming of Fast Five. There, she said, Diesel forcibly groped her breasts and kissed her. She also mentioned in her suit that Diesel had entertained multiple other women in his hotel suite that night.

In her lawsuit, Jonasson alleged that Diesel ignored her refusal to consent. She said that when she fled to the bathroom, Diesel followed her and allegedly forced her to “grab his erect penis.” Diesel then pinned her against the wall and masturbated and let her leave only after he was done, Jonasson alleged.

Jonasson said she was fired by Samantha Vincent, Diesel’s sister and the president of One Race, the company that employed her, a few hours after the incident.

“The message was clear. Ms Jonasson was fired for courageously resisting Vin Diesel’s sexual assault. Vin Diesel will be protected, and his sexual assault covered up,” the suit said.

In a written statement, Jonasson’s lawyer Claire-Lise Kutlay said the woman’s suit comes with promises to bring “powerful men” to misuse the law to justice.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace will never stop if powerful men are protected from accountability. We hope her courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors,” she said.