7.6-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck Mindanao island off the Philippines on Saturday (December 2), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

After the earthquake, the USGS has issued a tsunami warning.

The earthquake's depth was 63 kilometres, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at 10:37 pm local time.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said that based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

USGS describes the Philippines as the "most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world". Earthquakes are frequent in the country, lying in the Pacific "Ring of Fire".