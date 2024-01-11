6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Tremors were felt in multiple cities across Pakistan on Thursday following a 6.0 magnitude earthquake with epicentre in the Hindu Kush region of neighbouring Afghanistan, according to the country's meteorological department.

So far, there have been no reports of loss of life or property.

The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20 pm (local time) in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 213 kms, the Pakistan Meteorological Department posted on X.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to DawnNews TV channel. Other cities that rocked after the jolts include Punjab’s Sargodha, Khushab and its surroundings, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, and Nowshera.

The earthquake was also felt in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad, Geo News said.

Quoting the US Geological Survey (USGS) data, Dawn reported that the quake’s magnitude was 6.4 while its epicentre was 44 kms south-southeast of Jurm in Afghanistan. Jurm is about 500 kms north-east of Kabul.

It also quoted chief meteorologist at PMD, Sardar Sarfaraz, who said aftershocks could definitely be expected as was common after major earthquakes. “The same had also happened in Japan, which was struck by a powerful earthquake on January 1,” he said.

Pakistan lies in a seismic region that experiences frequent quakes and tremors of varying intensity. The deadliest one hit the country in October 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people, and wreaked havoc on a massive scale.

At least two powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000 in October 2023. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)