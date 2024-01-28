4 people die in a Los Angeles murder-suicide shooting, according to police

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (AP) Four people are dead following what police in Los Angeles characterised as a murder-suicide in the Granada Hills area on Saturday.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue and found four people who were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the shooting was a murder-suicide, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

After receiving the call, there was no answer when the officers arrived and knocked at the door, police said.

Police forced entry into the home and a survivor of the shooting directed them to three victims. The deceased included a man in his late 40s and two women, one in her late 40s and another who was about 80. They all died of gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers also found a man in his late 80s who was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a different area of the home. He was believed to have shot the others, police said.

“The witness was inside and fortunately was not harmed during the incident and was able to barricade themselves and call the police,” LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a press briefing.

The names of the victims and a possible motive were not immediately released. (AP)

