4 Indians drown at unpatrolled beach in Australia’s Victoria

Four Indians on Thursday drowned off an unpatrolled beach at Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, the Indian High Commission in Canberra said in a statement.



Calling the incident a “heart-breaking tragedy,” the High Commission in a statement said that the Consulate General in Melbourne is in touch with the friends of the deceased persons.

“Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Philip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance,” the embassy said.

Victoria Police issued a statement saying emergency services responded to reports of three women and a man “in difficulty in water” at around 3.30 pm on January 25. According to police, two of the women and the man were declared dead on being rescued while the fourth person died in the hospital.

Police said the victims are yet to be identified and that they do not suspect any foul play in the deaths.

Reports said while two of three women were in their 20s, the man was 40-years-old.