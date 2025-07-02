31 dead, 151 injured in monsoon-related disasters in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jul 1 (PTI) At least 31 people died and 151 others injured in monsoon-related disasters in Nepal within a month since the onset of the rainy season on May 28, officials said on Tuesday.

Between May 28 and June 30, the country experienced 682 incidents linked to the monsoon, including floods, landslides, lightning strikes, and windstorms, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) Suresh Sunar spokesperson said.

At least 31 people died, 151 were injured, and one went missing in these natural disasters, he said.

In response to the escalating situation, the NDRRMA and the Association for Civil Aviation Operation signed an agreement on Tuesday to mobilise private helicopters for rescue and relief activities as needed during the monsoon season, Sunar said.

Lightning was the leading cause of fatalities, accounting for eight deaths, followed by floods and high-altitude sickness, which claimed four lives each. Three individuals died due to fire incidents, while animal attacks resulted in eight deaths. Two people succumbed to snake bites, and one person each died due to windstorms and heavy rainfall.

The disasters also led to the death of 222 animals and caused property damage estimated at NPR 333.43 million. A total of 97 houses were damaged, and 1,026 families were affected by landslides and floods induced by heavy rains across various parts of the country, Sunar said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)