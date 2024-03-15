Interactive: How much did BJP, Congress get from electoral bonds?

The details of electoral bonds published by the Election Commission show that a total of 26 parties, both national and regional, encashed a total number of 20,421 bonds worth ₹12,769.08 crore between April 12, 2019, and February 15, 2024.

The data shows that while the ruling BJP raised a lion’s share of funds (₹6060.51 crore or 47.46 per cent) donated through Electoral Bonds, the Trinamool Congress (₹1,610 crore), the Congress (₹1,422 crore), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (₹1,215 crore) and Biju Janata Dal (₹775.5 crore) were among the top beneficiaries.



AAP, which is also a national party, raised ₹65.45 crore in the period under review. The other national parties – the BSP, the CPI(M) and the NPP – did not receive any funds through electoral bonds.

Regional parties received over ₹5,221 crore in donations through Electoral Bonds, which was ₹839 crore less than the funds raised by BJP. Among the regional parties, the Trinamool Congress alone raised ₹1,609.53 crore, which was 30 per cent of the total donations received by 22 regional parties who got funds through electoral bonds.

