Wegovy, weight-loss drug, launched in India: All you need to know

Wegovy, a weight-loss drug, has been launched in India by Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharmaceutical company. The medicine contains semaglutide, a compound that helps in regulating appetite, reducing hunger, craving for food and food intake.

Wegovy is reportedly the first medication in India approved for both long-term weight management and for the reduction of the risk of heart issues for obese or overweight individuals.

What is Wegovy

Wegovy is a medicine to be used only under medical supervision, that imitates the effects of a natural hormone called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), which plays a key role in reducing weight.

Once an individual takes Wegovy, it gets attached to the GLP-1 receptors in the brain. This results in reducing hunger, lowering hunger and controls blood sugar levels, it is claimed.

This makes life easier for people suffering from obesity as they can easily stick to their low-calorie diets without feeling pangs of hunger, like in traditional weight loss methods, where one has to depend on his or her sheer willpower.

How it works

The drug contains an active ingredient called semaglutide. Unlike Novo Nordisk’s type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, Wegovy contains a higher quantity of semaglutide (up to 2.4 mg) and is tailor-made for weight management and heart health, while Ozempic is for regulating blood sugar. Ozempic is not available in India.

According to media reports, clinical trials have shown that taking Wegovy can lead to up to 20% weight loss in 1 out of 3 people within about 68 weeks.

They also showed that it reduces the risk of major heart issues like stroke, heart attack, and fatal cardiovascular diseases, particularly among those suffering from obesity and heart issues.

How to use Wegovy

Wegovy can be administered through an injection pen once a week. It is available in five dosage strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg. Users normally start with the lowest dose and gradually increase it under medical supervision.

As for its price, the first three doses of Wegovy cost Rs 17,345 per month, while the 1.7 mg is priced at Rs 24,280 per month, and the 2.4 mg (full dose) costs Rs 26,015 per month.

Significance for Indian patients

The launch of the drug in India assumes significance as a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in 2023 revealed that 254 million Indians, or nearly 29% of the population, are suffering from obesity.

Wegovy is for use by adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher, or adults with a BMI of 27 or higher who also have a weight-related health condition under medical supervision.

The company, in a statement, has warned that it must be used under medical supervision as Wegovy can lead to side effects.

However, the drug has its share of controversy. According to a 2023 Reuters report, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received 265 reports of suicidal thoughts or behaviour in patients taking this or similar medicines since 2010. “Thirty-six of these reports describe a death by suicide or suspected suicide,” stated the report.