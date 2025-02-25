Maharashtra shocker: Did people lose hair after eating wheat?

Over 300 people across 18 villages in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district experienced sudden baldness after consuming wheat with abnormally high selenium levels. The contaminated wheat, sourced from Punjab and Haryana, contained selenium concentrations 600 times higher than local wheat, leading to acute-onset alopecia.

Investigation and Findings:

A month-long study led by Padmashree awardee Dr. Himant Rao Bhavaskar revealed that the wheat samples contained 14.52 mg of selenium per kg, significantly exceeding the normal level of 1.9 mg per kg. These findings were confirmed by Tanej Varni Analytical Lab, which conducted tests on the wheat samples.

According to medical reports, the affected individuals exhibited symptoms such as headache, fever, scalp itching, and tingling. Some also suffered from vomiting and loose motions. Tests detected high levels of selenium in their blood, urine, and hair.

How Selenium imbalance affected health

Dr. P. Sai Preethi, a dermatologist, noted a zinc deficiency in the affected individuals, possibly due to selenium’s competitive absorption mechanism.

“When there is an excess of one compound, the body may absorb less of another,” explained experts. “Overconsumption of one specific food can also create deficiencies in other essential nutrients,” she said.

Many affected individuals were college students and young girls, leading to disruptions in education and even derailing some planned marriages.

Buldhana is a drought-prone region, where families rely heavily on ration shops for food. The contaminated wheat was distributed through these shops, leading to widespread selenium exposure.

However, after stopping the consumption of ration shop wheat, some affected individuals reported partial hair regrowth within 5-6 weeks.

“Selenium toxicity usually develops over time, causing chronic deposition in hair and nails, If the consumption stops, selenium levels should reduce in 6-8 weeks, allowing for hair regrowth,” Dr.Preethi noted.

The phenomenon of selenium toxicity is not new. It has been previously observed in regions of Venezuela, South Dakota (USA), and Brazil. Additionally, past cases of selenium-related health issues have been reported in parts of Punjab and Jaipur, India.

A few years ago, a study documented cases of hair loss and nail dystrophy among two families in Jaipur after consuming wheat imported from Punjab, confirming selenium toxicity as the cause.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, experts assure that the hair loss is not permanent. By avoiding contaminated wheat and allowing selenium levels to normalize, affected individuals can expect hair regrowth within two months.

Dr. Preethi said, “Chronic selenium toxicity is rare, but when it happens, it leads to hair and nail issues. Thankfully, with corrective measures, the damage is reversible.”

Authorities are now investigating the source of the contaminated wheat and are expected to take necessary action to prevent such incidents.

