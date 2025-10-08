PCOS on the rise: Unravelling the challenges women of all age groups are facing

PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) is emerging as a major public health crisis, especially for working women juggling family, career, lifestyle pressures, and limited time. Experts say there’s no one-size-fits-all cure, making life particularly complex for those affected.

Globally, about 6–15 per cent of women of reproductive age are estimated to have PCOS. Disturbingly, 70 per cent of cases remain undiagnosed. In India, prevalence ranges from 3.7 to 22.5 per cent, with higher incidence in urban populations due to stress, sedentary lifestyles, and diet.

PCOS is linked to insulin resistance, hormonal imbalance, and metabolic risks, including diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. But women don’t just face physical symptoms; they also endure mental health impacts like anxiety and low self-esteem.

Managing symptoms

Symptoms vary widely; irregular periods, spotting, or prolonged bleeding are common. Treatment must be personalized. In adolescent girls, education and regular cycles are the first priorities. In reproductive age, ovulation induction, diet, lifestyle shifts, and medications play a role. As women approach perimenopause, focus shifts to weight, metabolic health, and ruling out risks like endometrial cancer.

Medications like hormonal contraceptives, anti-androgens, metformin, and insulin sensitizers are used but they work differently for each person. Many also explore diet tweaks, herbal remedies, and lifestyle hacks, but none are universally effective.

Lifestyle and myths

With hectic schedules, women often skip meals or lack consistent exercise. But small changes, like never skipping breakfast, balancing carbs, proteins, fibres, and adding walks or cycling to their schedule, can support symptom management. Even modest weight loss of 2 kg per month can improve ovulation and hormonal balance.

There are myths galore around PCOS, from claims that certain waters or herbs can “cure” it to social media advice promising a universal remedy. Experts warn that PCOS is a complex syndrome requiring biochemical evaluation, hormonal testing, and tailored treatment.

Work life impact

For working women, PCOS can disrupt productivity, with cramps, irregular cycles, mental fatigue, acne or excess hair growth, and weight fluctuations. These symptoms can erode confidence, especially in appearance-conscious workplaces.

Still, doctors believe there is hope. With customized care, realistic diet and lifestyle changes, and medical guidance, women can manage symptoms and regain control.

If you experience symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain, or mood shifts, consult a qualified healthcare provider to create a tailored plan.

