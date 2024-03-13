No Smoking Day 2024: Foods that can help you put out that cigarette

Are you one of those who is torn between wanting to quit smoking yet reaching out for one last drag? Fret not, as there is an entire array of food that can help you control your cravings.

Also, scientists say once you quit smoking, you start enjoying your food as it tastes better and more flavourful.

So, it is better to know what food to eat and what to avoid while on your journey to quitting the toxic habit. Here are a few of them:

Sugar-free gum, mints, cinnamon sticks

Yes, pop in a gum or a pellet of mint when you get the urge to smoke. They will keep your mouth busy and stall the urge to smoke. Also, gums and mints last longer than smoking a cigarette does.

Sucking on cinnamon sticks may also help keeping your cravings to smoke at bay.

Milk and other dairy products

Studies have shown that drinking milk or consuming dairy products can make cigarette taste worse for smokers, usually leaving a bitter aftertaste.

Fruits and vegetables

A study published in the Nicotine & Tobacco Research journal found that people who consumed more fruits and vegetables were three times more likely to have stayed smoke-free for at least 30 days than those who ate the least.

Doctors suggest to munch on crunchy vegetables and fruits like carrots, celery and apples or pickles during a bout of craving as these foods may help keep the moth engaged and control the psychological need to smoke.

Popcorn, pistachios

As the urge of smoking is usually replaced by the urge to snack, it is advisable to keep some healthy options handy. Popcorn, a low-calorie snack, is a perfect choice during such situations. While it will satisfy your craving for salty food, it won’t make you fat like other processed food would. Just ensure that it is not accompanied by oodles of butter.

Dry fruits like pistachios are also preferred among other nuts as a snacking option. The nut is not only tasty, but takes time to consume as you have to shell it to eat it. It is a perfect snack that way as the slower you have your food, there are more chances your brain will register that it is full and stop asking for more food.

Ginseng Tea, fresh lime juice

Studies have found that ginseng tea, an herbal infusion made out of the root of the ginseng plant, can also control cravings by weakening the effects of dopamine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter in the brain which is linked with pleasure and is released while smoking or doing activities like listening to music, working out or doing any creative work.

The good-old lime juice that can be whipped up within minutes is also an effective deterrent against smoking.

Smokers, however, should stay wary of certain food groups that can pull them back into the rut. These are coffee, alcohol, meat as well as spicy and sugary food.