National Doctor's Day | Why doctors must prioritise self-care amid huge stress

India celebrated National Doctors' Day with tributes to the medical professionals who work tirelessly, often at great personal cost. But beyond the white coats and stethoscopes lies a growing crisis. A recent nationwide study by the United Doctors' Front highlights an alarming mental health situation among medical students, driven by excessive duty hours and overwhelming stress.

A growing concern

The study, titled “Excessive Duty Hours and Mental Health Crisis Among Medical Students”, found that over 62% of students work more than 72 hours a week. Shockingly, 84.77% report suffering from mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and burnout. Even more worrying, 86.52% feel that their workload compromises both their efficiency and the quality of patient care.

Dr. Lakshya Mittal, president of United Doctors' Front, said, “We need to ensure effective enforcement of anti-ragging measures and timely and fair disbursement of stipends across all states. Hospitals should guarantee a fear-free, fair, and secure learning environment in all medical colleges.”

Systemic reforms needed

Medical students and doctors face not just long hours but also the emotional toll of patient losses, trauma, and constant medico-legal stress.

Experts call for institutional support, including work-life balance initiatives, mental health counseling, and improved working conditions. Vandana, a psychologist, said, “Medical professionals need to prioritize self-care. It's important to engage in activities outside work to support mental health.”

A call to action

Doctors often carry the emotional weight of their patients’ struggles. Dr. J. Sanjay Prakash reflected, “There are significant emotional and mental challenges one faces as a doctor. Patients have high expectations of us, and that impacts our mental health and wellness.”

The message this Doctors Day is clear: while doctors care for us, they need care too. The demand for change grows louder, urging authorities to act to protect those who heal the nation.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.