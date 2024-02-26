Latest on cervical cancer: Testing, inhibitions, and a new gene pathway

Chitra (name changed) knew something was wrong with her. She was suffering from abnormal vaginal bleeding, and there was immense pain.

Yet, she wouldn't get herself tested. The idea of undergoing a Pap smear test — the primary screening method for cervical cancer — was unpalatable. By the time the 43-year-old was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she had already progressed to stage three of the deadly disease.

Chitra is not alone. Numerous women in India avoid the Pap smear because they find it embarrassing.

What's a Pap smear?

A Papanicolaou test (abbreviated as Pap test, or Pap smear), essentially involves collecting cells from the cervix, which is the lower, narrow end of the uterus, at the top of the vagina. These cells are then tested for cancerous growth.

If detected early, cervical cancer is treatable. However, in India, cervical cancer kills one woman every eight minutes. One of the major reasons for that is the Indian women’s aversion to the Pap smear.

Chitra is undergoing treatment now. “I had a master health checkup three years ago, but I was hesitant to take the Pap test. Now I feel terrible about it. We should shed our inhibitions to save ourselves from preventable diseases. I’m now sharing my experience at awareness camps so that other women do not make the same mistake,” she told The Federal.

The PI3K gene pathway

Even as the healthcare sector is addressing the patient inhibition factor, researchers appear to have hit a potentially big medical breakthrough.

The Genetics Department of Madras University recently conducted a study on cervical cancer patients in South India. In the study, published in the Cancer Genetics journal, the researchers found that in 54 per cent of the cervical cancer patients they studied, mutations occurred in a particular gene pathway named PI3K.

They believe that any new drug designed to target the mutation of PI3K cell-signalling pathway can save scores of lives.

‘’The high incidence of PI3K pathway gene mutations observed in this study could be exploited for the therapeutic management of cervical cancers,” Prof AK Munirajan, the lead author of the study, wrote in the research paper.

Speaking to The Federal, Prof Munirajan said over 90 tumours were collected from affected women, and the samples were tested in genome labs in Japan and Saudi Arabia.