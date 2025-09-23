Is Tylenol safe during pregnancy? What experts in India say

US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday (September 22) that taking Tylenol (paracetamol) during pregnancy could be linked to rising autism rates in the US — a connection that experts say has been studied but remains unproven.

At a White House briefing, Trump advised women to avoid acetaminophen, commonly known by the brand name Tylenol, “throughout the entire pregnancy”. His remarks have reignited debate over the safety of paracetamol use during pregnancy.

Paracetamol during pregnancy?

In India, Paracetamol is one of the most widely used over-the-counter medicines, taken to relieve mild to moderate pain and reduce fever. It works by blocking prostaglandins — chemicals in the brain that trigger pain and inflammation.

Paracetamol is generally considered safe for use during pregnancy when taken in recommended doses. The key is moderation, as excessive doses or prolonged use of any medication can pose potential risks to both the mother and the baby.

During the first trimester, when fetal organs are developing, extra caution is advised. While some studies raise concerns about frequent paracetamol use at this stage, the broader medical consensus is that occasional, appropriate doses remain safe.

In the second and third trimesters, paracetamol continues to be the preferred option for pain and fever management. Doctors usually caution against long-term use of painkillers, but compared to NSAIDs such as ibuprofen — which are unsafe in pregnancy — paracetamol is still the safer choice.

Dosage limits

High doses of paracetamol can cause liver damage in both pregnant and non-pregnant individuals. Some studies have suggested potential links between long-term prenatal use and developmental disorders such as ADHD, asthma, or even miscarriage risk. However, these findings remain inconclusive and require further research.

It is vital not to exceed the recommended dosage to avoid any potential risk of toxicity.

Pregnant women are always advised to consult a healthcare provider before taking any medication, including over-the-counter ones.

Tylenol alternatives

In India, the most common local brands and alternatives to Tylenol (paracetamol) include Crocin, Dolo, Metacin and Calpol.

While paracetamol remains the first-line option, alternatives such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — ibuprofen, aspirin, naproxen, and diclofenac — are also widely available.

These also work by blocking prostaglandins but are generally not recommended during pregnancy.