Covid’s Alpha variant attached more strongly to humans: Study

The Alpha coronavirus variant attached itself more strongly to human cells compared to other variants and contributed in its rapid transmission, says a new research.

In contrast, Covid-19 variants like Beta and Gamma, adept at evading immune responses, did not exhibit this increased attachment, a global research team from the US, Germany and The Netherlands found.

The changes in the virus' attachment strength to host human cells arose out of mutations in these Covid variants, the researchers said in a study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

According to the research, the future variants could merge strong attachment properties with other beneficial traits, potentially leading to faster transmission rates.

The study focussed on understanding the strength of adhesion of different Covid variants to human cells and the impact of this adhesion on the spread of the virus.

The scientists used simulations data of molecular dynamics.

Mutations’ impact

The data offered detailed insights into the specific roles of amino acid residues in the spike protein's binding interface. Spike protein projects out from the viral surface and aids in the entry into host cells.

The team also examined the force stability of the virus's interaction with human cells.

The study highlighted the importance of understanding how mutations structurally impact the interaction between current and future variants and human proteins, said Priscila Gomes, a postdoctoral researcher at Auburn University in the United States.

Other universities involved in the study were Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and the Utrecht University in The Netherlands.

