Annamalai claims fasting cures cancer; here’s what doctors and studies say

BJP leader K Annamalai’s recent claim that fasting can kill cancer cells has invited a barrage of criticism, especially from medical professionals and industry leaders, with medical research stating that such assertions are scientifically unfounded and potentially dangerous

Annamalai's cancer cure pitch

Annamalai said fasting for 24 hours cuts off energy supply to cancer cells, causing them to die, and that a seven-day fast could eliminate all cancer cells from the body.

He repeatedly asserted that cancer could be prevented or cured through periodic fasting, yoga practices such as Hatha Yoga and Angamardhana Yoga, and by avoiding modern lifestyles and fast food.

Also Read: Non-vegetarian diet, poor sleep and obesity raise breast cancer risk: ICMR

He further suggested that earlier generations did not suffer from cancer because they followed fasting traditions, adding that cancer cells consume more energy than normal cells and would die if food intake was restricted.

According to Annamalai, weekly fasting or longer periods of abstinence from food could cleanse the body of cancer cells entirely.

Doctor's rebuttal

The remarks drew a sarcastic response from Dr A Velumani, founder of Thyrocare, who lost his wife to cancer. In a blunt rebuttal, Velumani said he wished he had heard such claims in 2016.

I wish I heard this in 2016. I could have saved my wife. Had any one said “Pay 1000 cr, I can save her” I would have paid. Gone is Gone. Now if it is true, I only feel sad for that 1000s of Oncology hospitals who invested heavily on Cyclotrons, PETCT, PETMR, LINEAC, Gamma… https://t.co/ShtI4q4Vim — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) January 14, 2026

Velumani added that if fasting alone could cure cancer, it would render thousands of oncology hospitals useless, adding that major global medical technology companies would cease to exist.

He further pointed out the enormous investments made worldwide in advanced cancer treatments such as cyclotrons, PET-CT, PET-MR, linear accelerators, gamma knife procedures, proton therapy and robotic surgeries.

Medical evidence contradicts claims

Medical evidence, however, decisively contradicts Annamalai’s claims.

According to a study published by the US National Institutes of Health, research into various forms of fasting or calorie restriction in cancer care remains limited.

Also Read: Eggs safe for consumption, cancer risk claims 'misleading': FSSAI

Human studies examining the effects of intermittent fasting on insulin‐stimulated growth and other relevant hormonal and inflammatory indicators of carcinogenesis, appear to be clinically unimportant thus far. Crucially, fasting alone has not been shown to cure cancer or eliminate cancer cells.

The study notes that while fasting may reduce certain side effects of cancer treatment in specific contexts, it rarely achieves meaningful results unless used alongside standard medical therapies such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy or targeted drugs.

Fasting not a substitute for treatment

A comprehensive review published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science also debunks the notion of fasting as a standalone cancer cure.

The study concludes that while fasting may have a role as a supportive or complementary approach when combined with conventional treatment, there is insufficient evidence to support its use as a primary treatment for cancer.

The review stresses that claims portraying fasting as a breakthrough cure are misleading.