10 reasons why Indians should worry about Lancet data on physical fitness

In a distracted world, changes in work patterns, people globally are less active than ever before.

Physical activity refers to walking, cycling, wheeling, sports, active recreation and play, and can be done at any level of skill. Insufficient physical activity is defined by WHO as not doing 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, or an equivalent combination per week.

A recent Lancet study, however, has set off alarm bells, as it shows high inactivity rates among people around the world, emphasising the urgent need for lifestyle changes to combat serious health risks.

According to WHO, regular physical activity reduces risk of many types of cancer by 8-28 per cent; heart disease and stroke by 19 per cent; diabetes by 17 per cent, depression and dementia by 28-32 per cent.

But, physical inactivity is increasing globally because of many factors like people are more involved in sedentary work and as active transport has become more difficult and time-consuming. The worldwide figures show that nearly one third (31 per cent) of adults – approximately 1.8 billion people – did not meet the recommended levels of physical activity in 2022.

For Indians, this study seems particularly disturbing as they seem to be significantly lagging behind on being physically active and worse off than other people from other countries.