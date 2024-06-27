10 reasons why Indians should worry about Lancet data on physical fitness

In a distracted world, changes in work patterns, people globally are less active than ever before.
Physical activity refers to walking, cycling, wheeling, sports, active recreation and play, and can be done at any level of skill. Insufficient physical activity is defined by WHO as not doing 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, or an equivalent combination per week.
A recent Lancet study, however, has set off alarm bells, as it shows high inactivity rates among people around the world, emphasising the urgent need for lifestyle changes to combat serious health risks.
According to WHO, regular physical activity reduces risk of many types of cancer by 8-28 per cent; heart disease and stroke by 19 per cent; diabetes by 17 per cent, depression and dementia by 28-32 per cent.
But, physical inactivity is increasing globally because of many factors like people are more involved in sedentary work and as active transport has become more difficult and time-consuming. The worldwide figures show that nearly one third (31 per cent) of adults – approximately 1.8 billion people – did not meet the recommended levels of physical activity in 2022.
For Indians, this study seems particularly disturbing as they seem to be significantly lagging behind on being physically active and worse off than other people from other countries.
Here are ten points from the new data that was published in the Lancet Global Health on June 25 that should motivate Indians to reach for their walking shoes or hit the gym or include any other physical activity in their daily routines:
1. To start with, half the adult Indian population, or one in two Indian adults do not meet the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines on sufficient physical activity.
2. While the proportion of physically inactive adults worldwide is 31 per cent, it is a high 49.4 per cent in India. Pakistan follows closely with 45.7 per cent. Compare this to Bhutan and Nepal who fare better: their proportion of physically inactive adults is only 9.9 per cent and 8.2 per cent respectively.
3. If India does nothing to arrest this huge problem, the proportion of physically inactive and unfit Indians at risk of diseases will reach a whopping 59.9 per cent by 2030 in India.
4. Insufficient physical activity among Indian adults has risen sharply from 22.3 per cent in 2000 to 49.4 per cent in 2022.
5. Indian women, nearly 57 per cent, are physically inactive as compared to 42 per cent men. Women in India, who wrongly believe that household chores are a good form of physical exercise, are not engaging enough in physical activities, said the study. Inactivity is most evident in middle-aged urban women, even though it is manifest to some degree across all age and gender groups.
6. Insufficient physical activity among women in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan is a major cause for concern as they lag behind men by over 14-20 percentage points, said the Lancet study. However, women in neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal are more active and on track for achieving the global target of reducing the female prevalence of insufficient physical activity by 15 per cent between 2010 and 2030.
According to Dr Fiona Bull, head of the WHO unit for physical activity, and epidemiologist Dr Tessa Strain, felt that women were inactive because they are involved in a larger share of duties at home. “These combined with their caregiver role provide women lesser opportunities to prioritise themselves. Due to their multiple roles, women don’t have enough time and feel tired,” they said.
7. Inactive adults are prone to a greater risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, Type 2 diabetes, dementia and cancers of the breast and colon.
These findings reveal a missed opportunity to lower cancer and heart disease rates and improve mental well-being through more physical activity, said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general. While Dr Rüdiger Krech, director of health promotion at WHO, pointed out that physical inactivity is a silent threat to global health, contributing significantly to the burden of chronic diseases.
It is estimated that 4-5 million deaths per year could be averted if the global population was more active.
8. Further, the study also indicated that India has the 12th highest prevalence of insufficient physical activity among 195 countries.
9. This study should be of concern in India as people here are genetically more prone to developing non-communicable diseases like heart disease and diabetes at least a decade earlier than others. Lack of physical activity means that Indians are just aggravating their risk factors.
10. Additionally, people over 60 are less active than other adults, underscoring the importance of promoting physical activity for older adults.