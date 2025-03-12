The imprisoned Kurdish liberation leader Abdullah Öcalan recently issued a call to disband the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and end the four-decade-long conflict with the Turkish government. Coincidentally, I completed reading two novels centred on that very struggle: Rojava: A Novel of Kurdish Freedom by Iranian-Kurdish writer Sharam Qawami and Zin, a Malayalam novel by Haritha Savithri.

The consequences of Öcalan’s ceasefire declaration remain to be seen. However, these two novels vividly portray the complexities of Kurdish identity politics, shaped over centuries. Despite being written in different languages around the same time, both works complement each other while maintaining distinct narrative styles. The political landscape of Kurdish fiction I bought the Malayalam original of Savithri’s Zin a few years ago, determined to read it. This was before it won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and was published in English translation by Penguin Random House. I started reading it the day I bought it but couldn’t get very far. Even before reaching the city of Sur in the first chapter, I set the book aside. A severe case of reader’s block — triggered by an unusual reason — was to blame. It began with the name of the protagonist: Seetha. For someone like me, deeply entrenched in sociopolitical anxieties, the name carried a political weight that evoked an inexplicable unease. Right at the beginning, the description — “Like a cloud bursting open, pieces of cotton enveloped Seetha, denser than a ‘woollen blanket’ in an instant” — created another dissonance that made reading difficult. (However, in the English translation by Nandakumar K, where ‘fleece blanket’ is used, the reading becomes smoother.) Progressing beyond that initial difficulty felt suffocating. Still, I tried hard to follow Seetha and Timur’s journey through Sur. But by the end of the first chapter, I had no choice but to abandon Timur on the road and close the book. I often wondered if changing the protagonist’s name to something like Aruna might have made reading easier. But the effort required to make that mental adjustment was too overwhelming. Though I stopped reading the novel, I continued to explore its political landscape. That’s how, through a study on Kurdish fiction, I came across Qawami’s Rojava. Obtaining a copy proved challenging — I searched extensively before finally finding the e-book edition, published by Brooklyn-based Common Notions, a press dedicated to amplifying social justice movements. Translated by Kiyoumars Zamani, the book was available on Storytel. Also read: What Harper Lee’s new book reveals about her as one of America’s beloved writers Qawami, born in Sanandaj, Iranian Kurdistan, was expelled from university and later from the country due to his conflicts with the regime. He was imprisoned multiple times before the age of 50. Now living in Germany, most of his Kurdish writings remain banned in Iran. The moment I found the book, I was drawn to it, though I was unfamiliar with Qawami’s literary world. With the experience of Zin still lingering in my mind, I treaded carefully. How Rojava and Zin complement each other The protagonist and narrator of Rojava is Heval Jînçin, also known as Kajin, a young woman at the heart of the Kurdish liberation struggle. While Seetha in Zin travels from Barcelona to Sur in Turkish Kurdistan in search of her boyfriend, Jînçin embarks on a clandestine journey across the autonomous territories of war-torn Kurdistan — traversing Başûr (southern Kurdistan, in northern Iraq), Bakûr (northern Kurdistan, in southeast Turkey), and the remote mountains of Rojava (western Kurdistan, in northeastern Syria) to follow her father’s path.

Zin by Haritha Savithri, Translated by Nandakumar K (Penguin Random House India, pp. 416)

Her father, an Ezdi (Qawami politically challenges the pronunciation Yazidi in the novel), left Germany one morning, reached Syria, took up arms for the Kurdish liberation struggle, and became a martyr — something Jînçin had to come to terms with. At the beginning of the novel, we see Jînçin among Kurdish liberation fighters, hiding in the mountains to evade detection by Turkish military drones. Until a few months ago, she was teaching at a university in Frankfurt; now, she has become one of the guerrillas. She hasn’t yet received her official code name in the organisation, and for now, her comrades call her ‘Hevala German.’