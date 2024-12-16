As the world mourns legendary tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, it is a moment of emotional turmoil for those who knew him up close and personal.

Hussain’s students and fellow artistes describe him as a warm, affable person with a wisecrack always up his sleeve and a celebrity who had zero tantrums of a star.

Father figure for students

His student and Mumbai-based tabla player and percussionist Swarupa Ananth says when her former Guru and Hussain’s father Ustad Alla Rakha Qureshi passed away in 2000, Hussain stepped up to fill in his father’s shoes.

“We were very young when Ustad Alla Rakha passed away. But Zakir Bhai never let us feel his absence. He stood up like a father figure and filled the vacuum left by Ustad's demise. He took charge and made sure that the regular practice and guidance was continued. His role in our life was so vital that for us he was synonymous with the tabla,” Swarupa told The Federal.

Also read: India’s very own who yet belonged to the world: Zakir Hussain gave the tabla a new identity

Hussain, considered the greatest tabla player of all time, who took Indian music to the global stage, died at the age of 73 due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the US on Sunday (December 15). He is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

‘Appa in shock’: Son of Vikku Vinayakram

Mahesh Vinayakram, Chennai-based Carnatic singer and son of acclaimed percussionist and ghatam exponent TH Vinayakram, fondly called Vikku Vinayakram, said his father is still in shock over the news of Hussain’s death.

“Appa is still in shock, he is still digesting the fact,” Mahesh told The Federal.

Vinayakram Senior, a Grammy winner, is among the musical tetrad who came together to form ‘Shakti’, a fusion band of the 1970s, the other three being Hussain, guitarist John McLaughlin and Indian violinist L Shankar.

Mahesh said that for the four, it was a collaboration that lasted a lifetime.

Musical quartet and Shakti days

“Hussain didn’t know Tamil and Appa didn’t know Hindi, but they travelled extensively and had a great rapport,” he recalled.

Mahesh shared how Hussain would call himself Vinayakram’s student as the latter taught him the grammar and rhythm of Carnatic classical music, that are different from that of its Hindustani counterpart.

Also read: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73

“All four of them stayed together in America for two years to jam ahead of the ‘Shakti’ concerts. There my father would make Sambhar for all of them. They have fond memories of the times gone by,” he said.

Picture of humility, man with a funny bone

Swarupa said that while Hussain leaves behind a rich legacy, as a student the most important lesson she has learnt from him is humility.

“I have never seen a Padma awardee with such humility. He had no airs of a star. If he sees you, he will walk up to you to speak and if a fan approaches him at a concert, however pressed he is for time, he will take 2 minutes to interact with them,” she said.

Mahesh remembered getting nudged from the back at the airport check in at Pune airport some years back, only to find a chuckling Hussain behind him.

“We were travelling from Pune to Goa. He asked me which seat I was in and if I would like to join him for breakfast. That was the kind of person Zakir Bhai was,” said Mahesh, who collaborated with the international artist in the album Arpan.