I have been to Coorg many times before, but my recent trip to this beautiful hill station was a revelation as it unfolded before my eyes like a canvas painted with hues of awe and wonder. Nestled amidst the lush Western Ghats, Coorg appears to be an artwork of unparalleled beauty, weaving together verdant landscapes and misty hills. Since I travelled alone, it made the trip all the more memorable.



From romantic dinners by the serene lakeside, encounters with majestic elephants, and off-roading in the estates all alone, Coorg has a lot to offer. Driving through its coffee and pepper plantations, with some soulful music playing, each twist in the roads revealed a breathtaking view; while the green aromatic coffee plantations and red ripe berries, all ready for harvest, created a visual feast, the orchestral sounds of the cascading waterfalls generated a melody of its own.

An escape into the nature

Since I was confused with many stay options available around the region, I planned to stay in. A friend had recommended a one-night stay at Evolve Back — a luxury resort spread over 300 acres — to fully experience Coorg’s charm. I drove to the property and booked a heritage bungalow, where the staff welcomed me with Kumkum on my forehead, and Candy Coffee. Childhood memories rushed back as I got on to a buggy and reached the beautiful bungalow that blends the features of traditional Kodava homes with modern luxury.

Nestled amidst the lush Western Ghats, Coorg appears to be an artwork of unparalleled beauty: Photos: Meghana Harikumar

Surrounded by luxuriant greens, the bungalow, adorned with woodwork and red oxide flooring, exuded nostalgia for a bygone era. The modern amenities included a jacuzzi and a garden-nestled swimming pool, offering a refreshing escape into nature. I wondered why we do not have such homes in the city.



Waking up to the concert of chirping birds in Coorg was surreal. And a welcome break from honks of vehicles and newspapers and milkmen screaming on top of their voices one is used to waking up to. The mellifluous tunes of the Malabar Whistling Thrush, the calls of the White-cheeked Barbet, and songs of the Oriental Magpie Robin lent the dawn with a distinctive sound palette. As day turned into night, the rhythmic hush of the Nilgiri Wood Pigeon and soft cooing of the Indian Scops Owl became a lullaby, guiding me into peaceful slumber.

My plan was to stay just for a night in Coorg and then go to Mysore, but then the dinner by the Lake at Peppercorn, a speciality restaurant, all by myself made me change my mind to stay back for two more nights. At Peppercorn, Chef Prince’s menu traces the spice journey from India to Europe, with each dish combining elements of both cultures. Relishing the Hot Smoked Lamb and Feta, Joojeh-e-Koobideh (my favourite), Karachiwali Tandoori Pomfret, and Scottadito Lamb Sizzler in front of the campfire was quite an experience. As I munched on the warm and crunchy shells of Fried Ice-Cream with Honey, I mapped out the rest of the trip in my mind.

My first experience at Dubare Elephant Camp, guided by the dedicated caretaker Mr Murthy, was magical.

The avenues for adventure: Camping, off-roading et al



Considering my love for elephants, I had always wanted to touch and feel the skin of the beast. This time, I randomly decided to go to Dubare as it was close to Evolve Back. A drive and boat row after, I reached the Dubare camp. My first experience at Dubare Elephant Camp, guided by the dedicated caretaker Mr Murthy, was magical. His expertise made the visit exceptionally smooth; he told me about the camp’s history, the resident/ex-rogue elephants, and the conservation efforts with characteristic candour. Seeing the big mammals walk so close was a dream come true for me. The highlight was me bathing and feeding the elephants, and creating enduring memories with Kaveri, Bheeshma, Partha, and their companions. Offroading in Coorg is common but venturing through the vast 2,500-acre private Elkhill Group estates, established in 1870, was an extraordinary all-terrain odyssey. The ride was a surprise. I had zero expectations, but came down with my heart full. The tour, conducted by the charming naturalist Subbaiah Kalimada, was exhilarating and revealed stunning panoramic views I had never seen before. Subbaiah shared nuggets related to the rich culture of Coorg dating back to Elkhill’s establishment. His insights into coffee cultivation and anecdotes about the bygone era made me understand the region’s heritage well. The breathtaking vistas at 3,657 feet above, with some good food and Coconut water, made the Elkhill 4x4 tour an adventure to remember.

Offroading in Coorg is common but venturing through the vast 2,500-acre private Elkhill Group estates, established in 1870, was an extraordinary all-terrain odyssey.

Relaxation: Unwind and reinvigorate

