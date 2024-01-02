World Introvert Day: 5 traits that make the 'quiet ones' smarter than you think

It is World Introvert Day, a day started more than decade ago to celebrate the ‘quiet ones’ in our midst.

Often, introverts, who ordinarily are a tongue-tied lot and unable to defend themselves, are dismissed as being less intelligent. In a world, where there is a constant competition to be heard and a compelling need to stand out, introverts probably are sadly more sidelined than ever before. But, in actuality, the one who speaks less and not "seen" as doing a lot, is actually the one who is probably doing the most with his or her life.

Some of the greatest thinkers, artists, writers, inventors, and leaders all through history were known to be introverts. They prefer their own company happy to be on their own. Like famous actress Audrey Hepburn once said: "I'm an introvert... I love being by myself, love being outdoors, love taking a long walk with my dogs and looking at the trees, flowers, and the sky."

This isn’t to say that social butterflies are dumb and brainless. That is certainly not true but some traits introverts share may just enable them to be smarter people. As a writer John Geddes once summed up about this tribe, "Introverts are observers, good listeners, and deep thinkers. We think before we speak."

Here are five qualities introverts have that help them to be intelligent and smart:

Observant

Firstly, because introverts remain silent in a crowd, they become great observers of human behaviour and psychology. Passively watching people gives introverts insights into body language. This observant quality helps them to build on their knowledge of human nature which gives them empathy and emotional intelligence.

Reflective

Secondly, introverts tend to be reflective, indulging in internal dialogues which help them to organise their thoughts. They generally tend to brainstorm inside their heads, test out ideas and discover flaws, which helps them to weigh situations and events well. This process can help them to put forward well-thought out plans.

Substantial

Thirdly, while extroverts rush in to express quick reactions, introverts prefer to deliberate and take time to process information. This quality helps them to give more substantive views. Unlike extroverts who rush to pass judgment instinctively, introverts take their time to evaluate possibilities from multiple angles. This also makes them think before they talk and when they do they make sense most of the time.

Imaginative

Since introverts spend so much of their time alone, they tend to frequently construct vivid imaginary worlds in their minds. This stems from what they tend to do on their own: reading fiction, roleplaying, gaming, and other creatively immersive activities. This strengthens their visualisation abilities, problem-solving, and divergent thinking. By soaking in hypothetical scenarios, they become more inventive.

Nurture their talents

Moreover, introverts genuinely enjoy their own company and cherish their time alone. This gives them not just calm and clarity, they also get time to devote to their hobbies and to enrich their mind. There is no strain to be constantly engaged in some social interaction or the other. And they are free from mindless distractions and are able to nurture their talents.