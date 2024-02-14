1. Mark Antony and Cleopatra: The love story of Mark Antony and Cleopatra is one of the most legendary tales of romance, passion, and political intrigue in ancient history. Set against the backdrop of the declining Roman Republic and the opulent kingdom of Egypt, their story has fascinated the imagination of poets, playwrights, and historians for centuries. Mark Antony, a powerful Roman general and one of the triumvirs ruling Rome alongside Octavian (later Emperor Augustus) and Lepidus, first encountered Cleopatra, the last pharaoh of Egypt, in 41 BCE. Their initial meeting was marked by mutual fascination and attraction, as Cleopatra, known for her intelligence, beauty, and charisma, sought to secure her position in the tumultuous political landscape of the Mediterranean.



Mark Antony abandoned his Roman wife Octavia Minor, sister of Octavian, in favour of Cleopatra, a foreign queen. It fuelled tensions with Octavian, who saw Cleopatra as a threat to Roman power. The rivalry between Mark Antony and Octavian culminated in the naval Battle of Actium in 31 BCE, in which Octavian emerged victorious, effectively ending Mark Antony and Cleopatra’s reign. In the face of defeat, Mark Antony and Cleopatra chose to die together rather than submit to be captured by Octavian. According to historical accounts, Cleopatra, fearing humiliation and imprisonment, arranged for an elaborate suicide, famously depicted by Shakespeare and other writers. Mark Antony, upon learning of Cleopatra’s death, chose to follow her in death, stabbing himself with his sword. “I will be a bridegroom in my death, and run into it as to a lover’s bed,” said Antony. Cleopatra followed suit, killing herself by piercing a poisonous asp in her breast.

A miniature painting of Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jahan

2. Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jahan: Shah Jahan’s deep love for his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, led him to build the breathtaking Taj Mahal as a mausoleum for her; the monument immortalizes their love for eternity. Mumtaz Mahal, born Arjumand Banu Begum, captured the heart of Prince Khurram, later known as Shah Jahan, from their first meeting. Their union was not just a political alliance but a deeply emotional bond that transcended the boundaries of courtly life. Mumtaz Mahal was not just a queen to Shah Jahan; she was his trusted advisor, companion, and confidante. Tragically, Mumtaz Mahal’s life was cut short during the birth of her fourteenth child in 1631. Shah Jahan was devastated by her death, and it is said that he was so inconsolable that he went into a period of deep mourning that lasted for years. To honour her memory and carve his love for her in stone and marble, Shah Jahan conceived an ambitious project: the construction of a monument unparalleled in beauty and grandeur. This monument would become the Taj Mahal, often described as the “teardrop on the cheek of time.”



The construction of the Taj Mahal spanned over two decades; thousands of artisans and craftsmen from across the Mughal Empire and beyond were employed. Built entirely out of white marble and adorned with intricate carvings, precious gemstones, and elaborate gardens, the Taj Mahal is a testament to Shah Jahan’s enduring love for Mumtaz Mahal. It is said that the emperor intended the Taj Mahal to be a reflection of the paradise he wished to create for his beloved in the afterlife. Completed in 1653, the Taj Mahal stands as a symbol of eternal love and beauty, attracting millions of visitors from around the world each year. Its ethereal beauty, exquisite craftsmanship, and poignant backstory have cemented its status as one of the Seven Wonders of the World and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Shah Jahan's devotion to Mumtaz Mahal did not end with the completion of the Taj Mahal. He continued to honour her memory through various philanthropic endeavours and acts of charity. Despite facing house arrest in his later years by his own son, Aurangzeb, Shah Jahan’s love for Mumtaz Mahal endured until his last breath — and beyond.

Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting in the 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet

3. Romeo and Juliet: Born into two feuding families, the Montagues and the Capulets, Romeo and Juliet’s love blossomed against the backdrop of simmering hostility and ancient grudges in the city of Verona. Despite knowing the risks of their forbidden love, Romeo, a Montague, and Juliet, a Capulet, are drawn to each other with an intensity beyond their familial loyalties. In secret, they exchanged vows of love and marry, seeking refuge in each other’s arms amidst the chaos of their feuding families. Their love was passionate and all-consuming, fuelled by the desperation of two young hearts determined to defy the odds and be together. However, the forces of fate conspired against them. A series of misunderstandings, duels, and impulsive actions lead to tragedy, and Romeo was banished from Verona for killing Juliet’s cousin, Tybalt, in a fit of rage. Separated by circumstance and faced with insurmountable odds, Romeo and Juliet’s love was put to the ultimate test. Yet, even in the face of death and despair, they remained steadfast in their devotion to each other, willing to risk everything for the chance to be together.



Their love story reached its heartbreaking conclusion in the crypt of the Capulet family, where Romeo mistakenly believed Juliet to be dead and took his own life beside her. Upon awakening to find Romeo lifeless beside her, Juliet, consumed by grief, took her own life, choosing to join her beloved in death rather than live without him. The tragic fate of Romeo and Juliet serves as a cautionary tale of the consequences of hatred, prejudice, and the inability to reconcile differences — the age-old vendetta between the Montagues and the Capulets ends in bloodshed. Though their story has become part of the public consciousness, there are many who believe that they were fictional characters, and there’s no evidence that the story was based on real people. However, some say the story is based on the lives of two lovers who died for each other in Verona in 1303. So, was Shakespeare’s famous play about the two star-crossed lovers a figment of his imagination? Not quite, some argue. Shakespeare is believed to have discovered the story in Arthur Brooke’s 1562 poem, The Tragical History of Romeo and Juliet. There are still others who say that the story’s Asian teller added personal details from his life, including the character of Luigi, who was in love with his neighbour Lucina.

Pradeep Kumar and Madhubala in the 1956 historical drama Shirin Farhad.

4. Shirin and Farhad: The love story of Shirin and Farhad is a Persian tale of romance, devotion, and tragedy. Shirin, a beautiful Armenian princess, captured the attention of Khosrow II, the powerful Sasanian king of Persia. However, it was Farhad, a humble stonecutter and sculptor, who captured Shirin’s heart with his kindness, talent, and undying love. Despite their difference in social status, Shirin and Farhad found themselves falling head over heels in love with each other, meeting in secret amidst the rugged mountains and lush valleys of Persia. Farhad’s devotion to Shirin was evident in his artistic creations; he carved her into the very mountains where they met. However, their happiness was short-lived as their love was met with jealousy and opposition. Khosrow, consumed by envy and insecurity, schemed to keep Shirin away from Farhad, sending him on impossible tasks and spreading rumours of her death.



Undeterred by the challenges and obstacles placed before them, Shirin and Farhad remain steadfast in their love, refusing to be separated by the machinations of fate. In a final act of desperation, Khosrow devised a plan to rid himself of Farhad once and for all. He tricked Farhad into believing that Shirin was dead, hoping to drive him to despair and suicide. Heartbroken by the false news of Shirin’s death, Farhad took his own life by throwing himself from the mountainside where he once carved their love into the rock. Upon hearing of Farhad’s death, Shirin was overcome with grief and sorrow. She rushed to the mountainside, only to find Farhad lifeless at the foot of the cliffs. In a tragic twist of fate, Shirin joined her beloved in death, unable to bear the thought of living without him.

Rishi Kapoor and Ranjeeta Kaur in Harnam Singh Rawail’s Laila Majnun

5. Laila and Majnun: The story of Laila and Majnun, preserved for posterity in Persian and Arabic literature, is a sordid tale of unrequited love, passion, and tragedy. Set in the deserts of Arabia, this epic love story tells of two young lovers whose love is destined for heartbreak due to the constraints of society and fate. Laila, a beautiful and intelligent young woman from a wealthy family, captured the heart of Qais, a poet known as Majnun, meaning ‘possessed’ or ‘mad’ in Arabic. From the moment they met, Qais was consumed by his love for Laila, and she reciprocated his feelings with equal fervour. Their love was pure and intense: it was ishq not just mohabbat. However, their families forbid their union; Qais was seen as unworthy of Laila’s hand due to his eccentric behaviour and poetic obsession. Despite their families’ opposition, Laila and Qais resolved to be together despite the odds stacked against them.

Separated by circumstance and societal strictures, Laila and Qais found it hard to fulfil their love for each other. Qais, unable to bear the pain of separation from his beloved, withdrew from society, wandering the desert wilderness in a state of madness, singing songs of love and longing for Laila. Despite their physical separation, Laila and Qais remained spiritually connected, their love enduring through the trials and tribulations they faced. Their love has inspired poets, artists, and storytellers for many generations. In the end, the tragic fate of Laila and Majnun culminated in death. The 1976 Hindi film, directed by H. S. Rawail, and starring Rishi Kapoor, Ranjeeta and Danny Denzongpa, made their story a part of the popular imagination.

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the 1992 film Heer Ranjha

6. Heer and Ranjha: Heer Ranjha is one the four popular tragic romances of Punjab. The other three are, Sohni and Mahiwal, Sassi and Punnun and Mirza and Sahibaan. Heer, a beautiful and spirited young woman from a wealthy Jat family, captured the heart of Ranjha, a handsome and adventurous young man from a humble background. Despite belonging to different social classes, Heer and Ranjha’s love for each other was unyielding. It began when Ranjha, disillusioned with his family and seeking adventure, arrived in Heer’s village. He soon fell in love with Heer and won her heart with his charm, wit, and musical talent. Heer’s family disapproved of their relationship, but Heer and Ranjha pledged their love to each other in secret.

