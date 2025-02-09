Valentine’s Day 2025: List of 5 romantic tourist destinations in India

Valentine’s Day 2025 has us all scrambling to find the perfect gifts for the ones we love, but in a fast-paced world where we can’t make much time for one another, these tourist destinations in India provide a peaceful respite for love to bloom patiently.

This list includes locations that are great for couples and families with kids, so you can celebrate all forms of love this Valentine’s Day, and gift your loved ones with a memorable trip!

Here’s a list of five romantic tourist destinations in India that are sure to rekindle the spark in your love life:

Manali, located 2,050 metres above sea level in Himachal Pradesh, offers scenic views, lush greenery and cosy cabins on hilltops that provide the perfect amount of comfort and privacy. If you are an active person, this location offers fun activities like paragliding, rock climbing and hiking.

Pondicherry is often dubbed as ‘Little Paris’ as it offers delectable French food and elegant French architecture. Its beaches are iconic and overlook the dazzling Bay of Bengal. Hop on over to Auroville in Pondicherry to take workshops on wood-fired pizza baking and pottery lessons to bond with your partner.

Kumarakom in Kerala is the perfect place to cruise over serene waters on a houseboat. Its bird sanctuary is peaceful and showcases a variety of bird species for those interested in wildlife. The lush greenery and Vembanad Lake paired with Ayurvedic massages for couples is a great option for those seeking respite from the bustle of city life.

Udaipur in Rajasthan is surrounded by the majestic Aravalli Range that can be admired during your stay in its heritage hotels. It also offers a romantic boat ride on Lake Pichola with a sunset view from the Monsoon Palace. You can wind down at sunset with your loved ones and admire the beauty of nature at this ideal romantic destination.

Darjeeling in West Bengal is famous for its tea plantations but also doubles as a romantic getaway for couples who wish to take a nice, relaxing walk through the tranquil tea plantations and beautiful scenery. If you and your partner love reading books, drinking quality tea, and enjoying some quiet time together, this is just the place for you.

These are a few of many romantic locations across India. So no matter your location, distance or journey, the memories you make when being with the ones you love this Valentine’s Day 2025 are sure to be unforgettable.