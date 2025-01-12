Vaadivaasal gets Gen Beta upgrade as graphic novel

Under the blazing Tamil Nadu sun, where bulls race and bravery takes center stage, lies Jallikattu—a centuries-old tradition that embodies Tamil identity and rural pride. Now, this iconic sport comes alive in an all-new format through Vadivasal, a groundbreaking graphic novel adaptation of the classic 1959 novella by CS Chellappa.

The graphic novel, published by Kalachuvadu Publications, is a collaborative effort featuring the renowned writer Perumal Murugan and artist Appupen. It brings Jallikattu to life with vivid illustrations and gripping storytelling, connecting Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage with a modern audience.





Jallikattu: A Symbol of Tamil Identity

Jallikattu is more than just a sport—it represents the resilience, courage, and cultural legacy of Tamil Nadu. The vadivasal, or the arena's entrance, is where the bull-taming action begins. For participants, it is both a physical challenge and a metaphor for life's trials.

CS Chellappa’s Vadivasal explores this tradition through the poignant story of Pichan, a young man who enters the arena to tame the bull that killed his father. The novella delves deep into human emotions like pride, fear, vengeance, and redemption, making it a timeless tale that resonates across generations.

The 2017 protests in Tamil Nadu against the Supreme Court’s ban on Jallikattu further amplified the sport’s cultural significance. For many, the ban was seen as an attack on Tamil heritage, underscoring Jallikattu’s role in preserving native cattle breeds and celebrating the Tamil spirit.

Challenges in Adapting the Classic

Adapting a literary masterpiece into a graphic novel came with its challenges. Perumal Murugan shared, “The biggest challenge I faced was shrinking the novel’s content to fit the graphic novel format. Pictures are more important than words here.”

Murugan worked closely with Appupen, enacting scenes to help the artist visualise key moments. “In one scene, the bull lifts its forelimbs as it gallops, trying to escape the grip of the protagonist. Even though the artist had seen Jallikattu, explaining this was particularly challenging,” Murugan added.

Appupen emphasised the importance of research: “We watched Jallikattu events at Palamedu and Alanganallur for context, but the 1950s Jallikattu depicted in the novel was very different from today’s regulated events.”

A Modern Celebration of Heritage

The graphic novel retains the raw energy and emotional depth of the original novella while making the story accessible to modern readers. It highlights the enduring relationship between humans and animals, capturing the spirit of a bygone era.

The project’s cultural impact is further amplified by an English version of the graphic novel in progress and an upcoming Tamil film adaptation by acclaimed director Vetrimaran. Together, these works aim to bring Jallikattu to a global audience, showcasing Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage through powerful storytelling.

Vadivasal’s Legacy and Cultural Significance

Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan praised the graphic novel for its cultural relevance: “Vadivasal is iconic, spanning centuries of tradition. My own family has documented poems on Jallikattu dating back to 1907.”

He emphasised the resilience of Tamil culture: “Despite judicial interventions and legislative changes, Jallikattu remains a vibrant tradition. No other book identifies this activity as powerfully as Vadivasal.”

As Tamil Nadu celebrates its literary and cultural heritage, Vadivasal serves as a bridge between tradition and modernity. By connecting Chellappa’s timeless story with contemporary formats, the graphic novel ensures that Jallikattu’s spirit lives on for future generations.

