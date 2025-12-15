Cities change, skylines rise, tastes evolve, and trends flicker and fade, but in two contrasting corners of Bengaluru stand two beloved culinary landmarks — Udupi Sri Krishna Bhavan (USKB) and Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room (MLTR).

Come 2026, the two vegetarian restaurants will turn 100, celebrating not just food, but also memories and quiet moments that knit generations together.

A century is a long time for any restaurant to survive — longer still to retain its taste and soul. Both USKB and MLTR are run by families that migrated from Karnataka’s culinary-rich South Canara region. USKB operates out of Balepet, near the bustling Majestic area, while MLTR is in the quieter, residential lanes of Basavanagudi.

Only three restaurants in Bengaluru (at least on record) have crossed the 100-year mark, with the iconic Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) having completed its centenary in 2024. Incidentally, all three owners (read families) are relatives and hail from the same village named Kota in Udupi district.

From Udupi, a global culinary journey

It was from this coastal belt that the ‘Madhwacharya School of Cuisine’ took shape and travelled far — across Bengaluru, Chennai (Woodlands, Dasprakash, etc.), Mumbai, and even pre-Independence Karachi and Lahore. When the culinary and entrepreneurial skills of Kota and Shivalli Brahmins worked in tandem, the Udupi cuisine became a global sensation. The route to Bengaluru was short and easy.

Subramanya Holla, also the president of Bangalore Hotel Association, at Udupi Sri Krishna Bhavan

Here is the USKB story: In 1902, Rama Holla opened a modest establishment called Udupi Hotel at Balepet Circle. His nephew HV Janardhanaiah later joined him and, in 1920, purchased property on Balepet Main Road. By 1926, the restaurant moved to its present location.

After Janardhanaiah’s death in 1932, his son-in-law, K Yajnanarayana Somayaji, ran the restaurant until 1956. The ladle then passed to Janardhanaiah’s children, HJ Anandaram and HJ Srinivasa Holla. Following a family partition, HJ Srinivasa Holla and his son HS Subramanya Holla became the sole custodians.

Today, USKB is run by Subramanya Holla, who is also the president of the Bangalore Hotel Association. It's the only restaurant in Bengaluru to have operated from the same location for 100 years. As Holla puts it, “Same place, same name, same management, last 100 years.” (Scroll down for our interview with Holla.)

Here is the Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room story

Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room was founded in 1926 by Ramakrishna Karanth in Basavanagudi, then a largely Brahmin neighbourhood. It is now run by his son, Vasudev Karanth, and grandson, Girish Karanth. Even today, you can spot Vasudev, now 80, manning the cash counter with a quiet, disarming smile, while Girish shuffles between the kitchen and counters.

''Managing a restaurant is one of the toughest things. Hence, one of the family members will be here 24/7. Service is as important as the kitchen,’’ says Girish. (Scroll down for our interview with Girish)

Vasudev and Girish Karanth at Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room

Both restaurants began as modest tiffin rooms — wooden tables, handwritten menus, and a short list of staples: idli, dosa, vada, and coffee — serving students, traders, and families.

Over the past century, Bengaluru has transformed into one of India’s best cities for food, if not the best, with its population growing from about four lakh in 1926 to nearly 1.5 crore in 2026. Remarkably, USKB and MLTR have retained much of their original décor, menu, and ethos over this epochal 100-year period. The price, too, has remained moderate, with the highest priced item not exceeding Rs 100.

Also Read: How much ghee goes into each dosa at Rameshwaram Cafe? Inside story

The Federal spoke with both owners, posing the same set of questions, over conversations that spanned weeks. Excerpts:

A century is a long time for any restaurant. As the current owners, what does this milestone mean to you?

Subramanya Holla (USKB): It’s an achievement, though my contribution is small compared to my forefathers’. This legacy is the result of blessings passed down generations. I’ve been at it for 40 years; they ran it for 60. All I feel is gratitude.

I say this proudly — we serve the best sambar in Bengaluru. Distinct, it is made in our own unique way with a special masala. The sagu dosa is the biggest crowd-puller.

Girish Karanth (MTLR): It is a landmark moment, yes. Frankly, we never imagined we’d complete 100 years, so there’s a sense of disbelief. It is a landmark, but we never counted the years. We took each day as it came. Social media has certainly amplified the buzz, though we did not want it.

Do you have a specific date? Are you planning any celebrations?

Holla: No date. We are in the process of releasing a commemorative book.

Karanth : No celebrations for now. It’s just another day. We don’t have a confirmed opening date — some say Ugadi, some say Makara Sakranti and others Navratri. Even my father isn’t sure about the precise date.

Has the menu evolved over the years?

Holla: Largely it’s unchanged. Rice was introduced only in 1995-96, and the thali in 2000. Traditionally, we never sold rice — it was considered a staple food and was given for free to the hungry. As times and demand changed, we introduced a basic thali. Our Gandhi Bazaar outlet now serves a special thali that’s very popular.

Karanth : No change.

Has the taste changed over time, given variations in water and raw materials?

Holla: Taste is relative and influenced by many factors, including who cooks what. We’ve managed to retain about 80 per cent consistency. Taste also depends on how you feel that day. You might walk in with certain taste in mind, but that may not happen. I believe taste has no memory.

Udupi Sri Krishna Bhavan still draws old and elderly customers in droves

Karanth: Obviously, it has. Still, we monitor and tweak what we can control, be it raw materials or batter quality. If there’s an issue, especially with dosa batter, for instance, we get to know the moment it is spread on the tawa. We can get it corrected, though.

What’s your biggest USP? Or one dish you are proud of?

Holla: I say this proudly — we serve the best sambar in Bengaluru. Distinct, it is made in our own unique way with a special masala. The sagu dosa is the biggest crowd-puller.

Karanth : Our khali dosa, which we take great care in making.

How often do you see old-time customers?

Holla: Most of our customers are old-timers. About 70 per cent are over 40, with the rest being younger patrons. At our Balepet outlet, many are familiar faces. You know what! We have many third-generation customers as well.

Karanth: A large percentage are regulars. Weekends bring in new customers, but we still see many elderly patrons.

Have you noticed changes in customer behaviour?

Holla: Customers today have endless choices and move on quickly. Loyalty isn’t what it used to be.

Karanth: The change is quite stark. Earlier, people came to talk, read newspapers, and linger over coffee. Mostly, politics and cricket dominated conversations, creating a lively atmosphere. Since we also ran a cricket shop, budding cricketers would throng the place. Today, everyone is in a hurry, and busy scrolling on their phones. That era of ‘enjoying food’ is nearly gone.

Tech can simplify things, but can’t enhance taste. That is the beauty of each person's cooking. Let us keep food away from machines, even tea

What’s the toughest part of running a restaurant today?

Holla: Labour, with attrition hitting an all-time high. Workers switch jobs easily, and replacements are hard to find. We are forced to recruit from regions unfamiliar with our kind of cuisine, which makes training and consistency a major challenge. The talent from South Canara has almost stopped coming.

Karanth : For me, it’s sourcing quality raw materials. Take green chillies — we’re unhappy with recent supplies from Chikkaballapur as spice levels vary, affecting chutney consistency. Longer chillies tend to be less pungent. We still rely on farmers we’ve worked with for over 50 years. Labour is also an issue — few understand the nuances of this food. What looks simple on the plate is demanding in the kitchen.

Talking about the labour crunch, have you ever tried modernising the kitchen and food innovations? For instance, Konark, one of the city's oldest restaurants, is serving machine-made tea and coffee. (It is one of the best places for tea in Bengaluru, in fact.)

Holla: Innovation is inevitable. If I start a new restaurant, we will have a new menu. Tea, coffee, or vada have to be hand-made, with machines playing no role. Especially, there is a whole step-by-step process behind South Indian cooking, where the heart-and-hand combination works magic. It may be the same ingredients and spices, but no two people can cook the same. Tech can simplify things, but can’t enhance taste. That is the beauty of each person's cooking. Let us keep food away from machines, even tea.

Karanth: I know we may have to rely on tech and innovation eventually, but we have not done it yet. There could be issues with taste and consistency, which we don’t want to compromise. There is a reason why we have succeeded for so long. Tech can wait, emotions can’t.

Any plans to expand?

Holla: I would like to, but labour constraints hold us back. If we do, it will be New Delhi.

Karanth: No.

New-age cafés, like Rameshwaram Café, have become a talking point across the country. Apart from food, factors like marketing and social media buzz are important. How do you see the trend?

Holla: They’ve clearly shown the business potential, a big lesson for the entire restaurant industry. Roughly every 15 years, dining trends undergo a shift. When the Kamath Group introduced a new 'ambience' in the 1970s, the rest followed. That gave way to self-service restaurants, then Darshinis, and now QSRs, essentially the same concept in different avatars. This trend is likely to stay for another 15 years.

Beyond market demands, food is meant to be experienced fresh and alive in restaurants — that’s the core idea

Karanth : I’m not in favour of overreach or overcrowding. We don’t want queues, pushing, or commotion outside our eatery. We want our customers to walk in relaxed, enjoy their food, and leave happy. With the limited staff, we are happy with the business we have.

Have you tied up with food delivery apps?

Holla: Yes, but we may have to rethink it sooner or later. It is not a level-playing field, actually. Beyond market demands, food is meant to be experienced fresh and alive in restaurants — that’s the core idea. It is akin to OTT-theatre experience. We’re increasingly living in a bubble, with human interactions shrinking, and the consequences of that are already visible. Any day, I would pick restaurants, even if there is chaos. It is an experience you need to soak in.

Karanth: No, it is a headache.

Will the next generation carry the legacy forward?

Holla: It’s too early to say. Both my children are in the US. Let’s see how things evolve.

Karanth : I doubt it. My son hasn’t shown interest so far.