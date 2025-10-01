With the three-month breeding period in Amrabad and Kawal Tiger Reserves over on September 30, cub births are expected soon as forest safaris resume and Maharashtra tigresses cross into Telangana
The mating season of tigers has ended in the deep forests of Telangana. In Amrabad and Kawal Tiger Reserves, September 30 marked the close of a three-month period in which tigers and other wildlife were left to mate undisturbed.
From July 1, all safari tourism was suspended: no human intrusion, no roaring jeeps, only the unseen rustle of tigers circling one another in the rain-soaked undergrowth. From October 1, the Forest Department is lifting its ban, reopening the gates of the reserves, and letting visitors return to witness the wilderness.
The reopening, besides being logistical, carries the promise of new life. Safaris will resume at Farabad, Gundam, Akkamahadevi in Amrabad, and at Jannaram, along with a newly built jungle safari at Rally Gadpur in Mancherial district, part of the Kawal reserve. Eco-tourism projects, like the new safari route introduced last year, are preparing to welcome nature lovers eager to see the forest restored to activity after its enforced hush.
Tigresses seek mates beyond state borders
But the real story lies behind the scenes. With mating complete, tiger cubs are expected soon. Amrabad’s Divisional Forest Officer Gopidi Rohit confirmed that camera traps captured evidence of pairings during the season, not only among tigers but also among deer and other animals. Within a month or two, tigresses will give birth, adding to the fragile but growing population. How many cubs will appear remains to be seen, but forest officials are hopeful of an increase this year.
Veterinary experts remind us of nature’s rhythm: a tigress’s gestation lasts just 103 to 108 days. Cubs nurse for six months, remain with their mother for about 18 months, and in that time learn to stalk, chase, and kill. Eventually, they disperse, each staking out 25–30 kilometers of territory, scratching bark and marking borders with scent to keep rivals away. Thus, every new cub born rewrites the invisible map of the forest.
Meanwhile, the forests themselves are becoming more fluid. Two tigresses have crossed into Telangana from neighbouring Maharashtra, their movements confirmed by camera traps. One now roams between Kawal and Luxettipet, preying regularly on livestock, while others have been sighted in Bellampalli and surrounding ranges. Officials note that migrations like these often coincide with the mating season, as tigresses seek mates beyond state borders.
Will the tiger count rise this year?
Telangana’s forest department is also pushing policy: it has proposed the transfer of five tigers from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari reserve to Kawal, which has been a notified Tiger Reserve since 2012 but remains in need of stronger populations. The proposal, now with the National Tiger Conservation Authority, underscores the balancing act of wildlife management: local reproduction, natural migration, and planned relocation.
For visitors, the coming months promise renewed access to the wild. In Amrabad, safaris will offer glimpses of tigers prowling, deer darting, and green canopies towering. Jannaram’s jungle safari, already popular, charges Rs 3,500 for six on weekdays and Rs 4,000 on weekends, with three trips daily. Mannanur’s safari ride combines treks, big cat sightings, and overnight stays in forest resorts.
At Akkamahadevi, safaris wind towards the Octopus View Point along the Krishna River, mixing wildlife with cave visits and trekking. And in Hyderabad’s Mucchintal, plans are underway for a new zoo park, complete with a night safari, virtual reality encounters, and attractions from dinosaur parks to adventure trails.
The forests of Telangana, then, are in a moment of transition. A season of hushed intimacy gives way to the cries of newborn cubs, the reopening of human access, and even the promise of expanded eco-tourism. Between camera traps and jeep rides, between policy proposals and animal migrations, the question is: will the tiger count rise this year? The forests, as always, will answer in their own time.
