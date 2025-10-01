The mating season of tigers has ended in the deep forests of Telangana. In Amrabad and Kawal Tiger Reserves, September 30 marked the close of a three-month period in which tigers and other wildlife were left to mate undisturbed.

From July 1, all safari tourism was suspended: no human intrusion, no roaring jeeps, only the unseen rustle of tigers circling one another in the rain-soaked undergrowth. From October 1, the Forest Department is lifting its ban, reopening the gates of the reserves, and letting visitors return to witness the wilderness. The reopening, besides being logistical, carries the promise of new life. Safaris will resume at Farabad, Gundam, Akkamahadevi in Amrabad, and at Jannaram, along with a newly built jungle safari at Rally Gadpur in Mancherial district, part of the Kawal reserve. Eco-tourism projects, like the new safari route introduced last year, are preparing to welcome nature lovers eager to see the forest restored to activity after its enforced hush. Tigresses seek mates beyond state borders But the real story lies behind the scenes. With mating complete, tiger cubs are expected soon. Amrabad’s Divisional Forest Officer Gopidi Rohit confirmed that camera traps captured evidence of pairings during the season, not only among tigers but also among deer and other animals. Within a month or two, tigresses will give birth, adding to the fragile but growing population. How many cubs will appear remains to be seen, but forest officials are hopeful of an increase this year. Also read: White tigers, African lions: Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park gets 309 rare species Veterinary experts remind us of nature’s rhythm: a tigress’s gestation lasts just 103 to 108 days. Cubs nurse for six months, remain with their mother for about 18 months, and in that time learn to stalk, chase, and kill. Eventually, they disperse, each staking out 25–30 kilometers of territory, scratching bark and marking borders with scent to keep rivals away. Thus, every new cub born rewrites the invisible map of the forest.

A leopard at a Reserve in Telangana

Meanwhile, the forests themselves are becoming more fluid. Two tigresses have crossed into Telangana from neighbouring Maharashtra, their movements confirmed by camera traps. One now roams between Kawal and Luxettipet, preying regularly on livestock, while others have been sighted in Bellampalli and surrounding ranges. Officials note that migrations like these often coincide with the mating season, as tigresses seek mates beyond state borders.