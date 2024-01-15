The Federal

Joshy Benedict’s graphic novel, translated from Malayalam by K.K. Muralidharan, is a fable about self-loathing, paranoia and catharsis

Aditya Mani Jha
15 Jan 2024 1:00 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-15 01:00:24.0)

Comics/graphic novels are and have always been a fantastic medium to explore obsessiveness. There’s something about the enforced discipline of limited space and the grammar-of-paneling that brings out characters’ neuroses in high-definition, so to speak. The Canadian cartoonist Seth’s book Wimbledon Green, for example, is a first-rate, tragedy-as-farce account of an obsessive comic-book collector. Epileptic by David B. is the semi-autobiographical story of a family’s individual and collective delusions.

Book reviewKerala
Aditya Mani Jha
About the AuthorAditya Mani Jha
Aditya Mani Jha is a writer and journalist, currently living in Delhi and working on his first book of non-fiction
Next Story
X