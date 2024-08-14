The forgotten villages of Karnataka that fought, and died, for freedom

On the bank of the River Shimsha, in a nondescript village in Karnataka’s Mandya district, a quiet ‘satyagraha’ of its kind took birth on April 9, 1938. On the farmland of a villager named Thirumale Gowda, the Indian national flag was hoisted — an antinational activity at the time. It was the people’s symbolic protest against the tax levied on farmers by the imperial British government. The Shivapura ‘Dhwaja Satyagraha’ was inspired by the Indian National Congress’s 51st session held at Haripura village of Gujarat in 1938. The session was presided over by Subhas Chandra Bose. The then president of Indian National Congress from Mysuru State, T Siddalingaiah, and others had initially planned to hoist the tricolour at Nanjangud or Srirangapatna. But after the residents of these two places raised concerns, a young HK Veeranna Gowda of Shivapura village offered to organize the event and hoist the national flag in Shivapura. Another Congress activist, Thirumale Gowda, agreed to support the plan and offered nine acres of his land to hold the historic flag-hoisting ceremony.

The Shivapura protest has been memorialised in the Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha — an inspiring monument located next to the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway at Shivapura in Maddur taluk

Areca nut flag post

The organizers chose a 60-foot areca nut tree in a nearby village as the flag post. The tree was cut, but the organisers did not want the trunk to touch the ground — they felt it would dishonour the flag and the flag post. They carried it on three bullock carts to Shivapura.

On that chosen date — on April 9, 1938 — Siddalingaiah was the first to try to hoist the flag. But the Mysuru Police took him into custody. Then, another prominent Congress leader, MN Jois, took his place and unfurled the flag.

“Freedom fighters initially wanted to hoist the flag for three consecutive days. Significantly, it was hoisted continuously for many more days, as a large number of people gathered and protected the flag post. It was mostly women who sat around the flag post and protected it, while policemen were stationed in Shivapura village,” recalled 95-year-old Bhadrayya, who was all of 10 at the time.

A recent replication The symbolic protest has been memorialised in the Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha — an inspiring monument located next to the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway at Shivapura in Maddur taluk. Interestingly, taking a leaf out of the Shivapura protest, a state-wide ‘Dhwaja Satyagraha’ was launched in Karnataka 84 years later, in protest against the amendments made by the BJP led NDA government at the Centre to the Flag Code of India in 2022, allowing the hoisting of machine-made synthetic flags. Before the amendment, the tricolour could only be made by hand using khadi material. Naming their movement the “Dhwaja Satyagraha” after the Shivapura protest, the protesters urged the government to offer rebates for khadi flags to support handloom units.

One of the protests inspired by the Shivapura Dhwaja Satyagraha turned into a tragedy in Vidurashwatha village on April 25, 1938. Police fired 96 rounds, taking down at least 10 freedom fighters when they tried to hoist the national flag

The Jallianwala Bagh of Karnataka The Shivapura Dhwaja Satyagraha had inspired freedom fighters at that time as well. And one of those protests turned into a tragedy in Vidurashwatha village in Chikkaballapura district on April 25, 1938. Police fired 96 rounds, taking down at least 10 freedom fighters when they tried to hoist the national flag. The plan was for a group of Indian National Congress leaders, volunteers and villagers from neighbouring Hindupur and Gauribidanur to march to Vidurashwatha and unfurl the flags on the branches of huge trees. However, British officials got a whiff of the plan and imposed prohibitive orders in the area. Undeterred, hundreds of people waited under the chosen trees to hoist the national flag. But the police arrived and sprayed them with bullets. According to official figures of the British government, at least 10 people were killed in the firing. But Nagarathna, a member of the Swatantrya Smaraka Abhivrudhi Samithi, which maintains the museum in Vidurashwatha, says according to local records, as many as 32 freedom fighters, including women, died in the police firing. The incident caught international attention, and the then national leaders visited Vidurashwatha and paid rich tributes to the deceased. A memorial was built at the site in 2009, with the names of the martyrs engraved on the plaque. The adjoining museum and library chronicle the rebellion of Vidurashwatha. However, the religious significance of Vidhurashwatha has now sidelined its historic significance. The Bardoli of Karnataka Another well-documented movement in Karnataka was the Civil Disobedience Movement in Ankola, a town in the present Uttara Kannada district. In fact, Ankola is often called the “Bardoli of Karnataka”. The Bardoli Satyagraha was led by Sardar Vallabhai Patil for the farmers of Gujarat’s Bardoli against an unjust hike in taxes. Similarly, Ankola found a place on the Indian freedom struggle map because of the Salt Satyagraha launched there in April 1930. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, the local Congress leaders had decided to achieve a similar feat in Ankola. As the people of Ankola insisted that their coastal village would be most suitable for a salt satyagraha, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao Koujalagi reported it to the national leaders. The leaders chose Pujegere village, some 1.5 km from Ankola, to launch the salt satyagraha. It was planned to coincide with the anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “Though the movement was initially limited to a salt satyagraha, it later took on a different shape, with the leaders deciding to take it forward as the “Kara Nirakarana Chaluvali” (No Tax Movement),” said Shantharam Nayak, a relative of one of the volunteers of the salt satyagraha.

Ankola found a place on the Indian freedom struggle map because of the Salt Satyagraha launched there in April 1930