Teachers hold a special place in Indian culture, which has a long tradition of guru-shishya across religions: Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism and Buddhism. Teachers are the guiding lights who shape not just individuals but entire communities. Indian cinema spanning genres, languages, and eras have long recognised the influence of educators. From the inspiring tales of teachers who break through social barriers to the more nuanced portrayals of mentorship, these films explore the myriad ways in which education can transform lives.



One the eve of Teachers’ Day (September 5), celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, The Federal curates ten Indian films that celebrate the role of teachers — their struggles, triumphs, and the various ways they shape their students and society. Whether it’s a military officer-turned school headmistress fighting for change, a dedicated teacher nurturing a dyslexic child, or a rebellious student challenging educational biases, each film is steeped in the power of teaching, and learning:

1. Raatchasi (Demoness, Tamil, 2019): A social drama film, written and directed by Syed Gowthamraj, it stars Jyothika in the lead role and Hareesh Peradi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sathyan, Nagineedu, and Aruldoss in supporting roles. Lieutenant Colonel Geetha Rani (Jyothika) is a trainer for new recruits in the Indian Army. When she gets to know about a poorly functioning government school, she decides to take up the position of the school’s headmistress to convert this poorly run school into one of the best in the state. Upon arriving at the village, she hears people talking ill about the school, so she gradually makes new positive changes in the school. In this process, she makes a few friends and many enemies, including the local MLA of the village.





2. Vaagai Sooda Vaa (Come, Wear the Crown of Victory, Tamil, 2011): A. Sarkunam’s sophomore directorial effort following the success of Kalavani is a refreshing film that sidesteps the overused tropes of Tamil cinema. Set in 1966 in the village of Kandeduthankaadu near Tanjore (Tamil Nadu), it artfully reconstructs an era often romanticised but seldom captured with such tactile authenticity. It tells the story of Veluthambi (Vimal), who is sent by his father to do social service in a village. He joins Grama Seva, an organisation that aims to educate poor children in the village. Madhiarasi (Ineya) owns a tea shop in the village with her brother (Dhashwanth) and falls in love with Velu. When Velu realises that the villagers are being exploited by a rich landlord named JP (Ponvannan), who owns a brick factory, he sets out to change things. Sarkunam’s direction, informed by an acute sensitivity to the milieu, ensures that every frame resonates with a lived-in quality, drawing the audience into a world that feels both distant and strangely familiar. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil in 2012.





3. Taare Zameen Par (Hindi, 2007): Directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par is one of the most celebrated Indian films about a teacher’s role in understanding and nurturing a child. The film follows the story of Ishaan (cutie pie Darsheel Safary), a young boy struggling with dyslexia, and how his art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (played by Khan), helps him discover his potential. It’s a sensitive portrayal of how a teacher’s empathy and unconventional methods can transform a child’s life.





4. Dahavi Fa (Tenth ‘F’, Marathi, 2002): Directed by Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukthankar, the film, which stars Atul Kulkarni, Jyoti Subhash, Milind Gunaji, Nimish Kathale, and Vrushasen Dabholkar, is a powerful exploration of educational discrimination. It is centred on a group of students in class 10 ‘F’ who are unfairly labelled as troublemakers by their teachers. Frustrated by this discrimination, the students rebel by vandalising school property, which results in their suspension. However, a compassionate teacher, played by Atul Kulkarni, recognises the injustice and steps in to guide the students. Instead of allowing their anger to consume them, he teaches them to channel it constructively, challenging the biased system and helping them find a more positive path.





5. Super 30 (Hindi, 2019): Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is based on the real-life story of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Bihar who coaches underprivileged students for the IIT entrance exams. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kumar, who starts a training programme named ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test and make them highly successful professionals. Despite financial struggles and personal sacrifices, he remains committed to his cause. His former employer Lallan Singh (a crony of local minister Shriram Singh), who runs a high-profile coaching centre, tries to sabotage him, leading to a showdown where Anand’s students outperform their wealthy counterparts. After surviving an attack, Anand sees all his students successfully pass the IIT entrance exam.





6. Stanley Ka Dabba (Hindi, 2011): It revolves around Stanley Fernandes (Partho Gupte), a spirited schoolboy whose lunchbox is conspicuously empty, unlike those of his peers. Amole Gupte, who also directed the film, plays Mr Verma, the stern teacher nicknamed ‘Khadoos’ by the students. It’s through the eyes of this teacher, who grows suspicious of Stanley’s daily absence of food, that the story slowly unfurls. The teacher, rather than punishing Stanley, chooses to nurture him in an unspoken understanding. This simple premise becomes a nuanced meditation on empathy and the unassuming ways in which small acts of kindness can impact the lives of students.





7. The Disciple (Marathi, 2020): Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, The Disciple is a contemplative film about a young man named Sharad Nerulkar, who dedicates his life to becoming a classical Indian vocalist, under the guidance of his guru. The film examines the intricate and often painful relationship between teacher and disciple in the world of traditional Indian music. It delves into themes of devotion, discipline, and the often elusive nature of artistic mastery. A deep exploration of the sacrifices and dedication required in the pursuit of excellence, guided by the rigorous teachings of a mentor.





8. Life is Beautiful (Malayalam, 2000): A remake of Dead Poets Society, and titled after the 1997 Italian film of the same name, Life is Beautiful, directed by Fazil, was Geethu Mohandas’s first Malayalam film; she had previously made her mark as a child artist. It’s centred on Vinayachandran (Mohanlal), an unconventional teacher who takes up a position at a strict public school. Unlike his colleagues, Vinayachandran’s approach to education is warm and engaging, and he quickly wins over his students with his friendly and enjoyable teaching style. However, his methods also put him at odds with the traditionalists in the institution, leading to conflicts that test his resolve.





9. Sundarakanda (Beautiful Episode, Telugu, 1992): Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, and starring Sundarakanda Venkatesh, it tells the story of a girl who falls in love with a lecturer, Venkateshwarlu (Venkatesh), who comes to work as a Telugu lecturer in the same college where he studied. There, he finds fault with everything Roja (Aparna), a mischievous child, does. However, Roja does not stop teasing him. One day, Tukaram (Brahmanandam), who has been studying in the same college for many days, along with some other students, writes a love letter as written by Roja and hides it in Venkateshwar’s table. Venkateshwarlu scolds and reprimands Roja and gives her the letter. But Roja starts worshiping Venkateshwarle who wrote the letter. A remake of K. Bhagyaraja’s self-directed film Sundarakandam in Tamil, it has music by MM Keeravani; its song, Akashana Suryandadu Tellavarithe, written by Veturi, won the Nandi award.





